Huge lines have formed outside supermarkets since Boris Johnson ruled out new Covid restrictions before Christmas.

“The last few days before Christmas are always a busy time of year for food purchases,” Kyle Monk, Director of Insight at the British Retail Consortium, told i. “However, uncertainty surrounding Covid restrictions may have led some people to leave their food shop until the last minute.”

However, some people who are isolating due to Covid-19 have had trouble getting online delivery slots from major supermarkets during the holiday season.

“My online food order was cancelled 10 minutes before delivery [five days before Christmas],” one woman wrote on Twitter.

Another joked that as a result of the problem, they would be eating cereal on Christmas Day.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, praised the “encouraging” evidence that the Omicron strain is milder than the Delta strain.

“We will keep the situation under review,” he warned.

We’ll continue to examine the data and, if necessary, take additional steps.”

The Prime Minister has warned that restrictions may be tightened after the holiday season.

Gillian Keegan, the Minister for Health, told Sky News that a circuit breaker could be implemented after Christmas.

New restrictions in England, however, could be avoided if hospital admissions in London remain below 400 per day by the end of this week, according to my sources.

Ministers and scientific advisers are keeping a close eye on the number of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals in London, as the capital is at the forefront of the Omicron wave and will provide some of the first real-world data on whether the variant is more severe in the UK.

Early severity data has been published by the UK Health Security Agency.

According to the study, people infected with Omicron are 50 to 70 percent less likely than those infected with the Delta variant to be admitted to the hospital.

This information is expected to assist experts and ministers in determining whether stricter restrictions will be required after Christmas, with any announcement most likely coming on December 27.

