Hundreds of mutations in SARS-CoV-2 – the effects are controversial How strong is the corona virus mutated? – scinexx

Constant changes: Researchers have already identified hundreds of mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in genetic analyzes – in one of them, a good 80 RNA bases disappeared at once. But the consequences of these mutations are controversial. Some seem to make the virus less aggressive, while others may increase its infectivity. And some mutations are also relevant for vaccine development.

All viruses mutate over time. Because when they multiply in the host cells, copying errors can occur again and again, which are then passed on by the viral “offspring”. Typically, such mutations occur particularly frequently in RNA viruses because they cannot use the DNA correction mechanisms of the host cells. It is therefore no coincidence that a particularly large number of newly emerging and newly adapted pathogens belong to the RNA viruses.

A look into the genome of SARS-CoV-2

But how quickly does the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus mutate? And how does that change its pathogenic effect? Researchers have been investigating this question since the beginning of the corona pandemic by repeatedly isolating virus samples from patients and analyzing their genetic makeup. In the central database GISAID, more than 16,000 such genome sequences for SARS-CoV-2 are now collected.

By comparing these viral RNA sequences, it can be determined where and how strongly the virus has mutated – but also in what ways it has spread across the world. The mutation comparisons show that SARS-CoV-2 is actually not a particularly fast mutating virus. But because of the high number of infected people and the rapid spread, many genetic changes have already accumulated.

At the same time, the comparisons confirm that the virus originated in Wuhan and that the first people there were probably infected with the virus sometime between mid-October and early December 2019.

Three major strains of SARS-CoV-2

One result: In the meantime, the coronavirus has apparently developed three main strains that branch out in countless other variants, as found by Peter Forster from the Institute for Forensic Genetics in Münster and his team. According to this, the oldest representatives of strain A are most similar to the bat corona viruses closely related to SARS-CoV-2 and initially concentrated in Wuhan. However: “The first genome that was isolated on December 24, 2019 was already quite far from its roots,” the researchers report.

From China, this virus variant A jumped relatively quickly to North America and East Asia – probably via travelers who were in Wuhan at the outbreak. The B type of SARS-CoV-2, on the other hand, initially spread almost exclusively in Asia. It is still the most common variant of this corona virus to this day. Only after this strain had developed further mutations did it also reach North America and occasionally Europe – including some German cases.

However, type C is most common in Europe – it was created by a mutation from the B type. “The C-type is the most important type of SARS-CoV-2 occurring in Europe,” report Forster and his team. “There are isolates from him from France, Italy, Sweden and England, but also from California and Brazil.” This enabled the researchers to understand that the first Brazilian Covid-19 patient brought this virus with him to Italy after a complaint.

Mutations are concentrated in certain places in the virus genome

But what effects do the mutations have on the behavior of the virus? So far, virologists and geneticists have not been able to answer this question unambiguously – also because the mutations are so diverse and widely distributed across the genome of SARS-CoV-2. “Mutations as such are not bad, and so far we cannot say whether SARS-CoV-2 will be more or less contagious or fatal,” says Francois Balloux from University College London.

He and his team have identified 198 different mutations based on a good 7,500 gene sequences of the coronavirus collected in GISAID. In many cases, these have occurred multiple times and independently of one another, as the researchers report. What is striking, however, is that the mutations are not evenly distributed across the virus genome. According to the analyzes, the building instructions for three proteins and the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, which is important for binding to the host cells, have been changed particularly frequently.

Questionable change in the spike protein

Above all, the changes to the spike protein could indicate that the virus adapts itself better and better to humans – it optimizes its binding site in order to be able to penetrate the cells even more effectively. Bette Korber from the Los Alamos Laboratory found the first evidence of this. Among the 14 mutations in the spike protein, they identified one, D614G, which may facilitate the multiplication and transmission of the virus.

“Whenever this mutation reached a population, its frequency increased rapidly and in many cases it became the dominant form in just a few weeks,” report Korber and her team. The first corona virus with the D614G mutation was detected in Germany at the end of January; in early April it was the most common variant found in European virus samples.

But what does this mutation do? As Korber and her team found, D614G appears to promote virus replication – patients with this type had an average higher viral load, according to studies in Sheffield, England. However, there was no evidence of a more severe course in these patients. But because this mutation changes a part of the binding protein that is important for antibodies, it may be that it hinders the immune system, the researchers say.

RNA loss as an indicator of weakening?

But there are also mutations that indicate a weakening of the virus. In the United States, SARS-CoV-2 appears to have lost an entire section of its genome at once, researchers at Arizona State University found. Virus isolates from 382 patients lacked 81 RNA bases from the building instructions for the viral protein ORF7a. This usually helps the corona virus to kill the infected cell. Due to the mutation, this protein lacks 27 amino acids.

This could mean that this mutation makes the coronavirus less aggressive: “This mutation is so interesting because it reflects a very similar deletion that occurred in the SARS-CoV genome in 2003,” explains study leader Efrem Lim. This predecessor of the current coronavirus had shown signs of decreasing aggressiveness towards the end of the SARS pandemic.

According to the researchers, the loss of the 81 RNA bases in SARS-CoV-2 could also indicate a decreasing pathogenicity. This is also likely because many emerging viral diseases become more contagious over time, but are less harmful. Because for the long-term survival of a virus, it is rather unfavorable if it kills its hosts too quickly or makes them too sick – in extreme cases, its host dies before it can infect others. The new corona virus could therefore also become less aggressive over time.

Consequences for vaccines

However, there is an important consequence of the mutations in SARS-CoV-2: if they happen in the wrong place, they could render future vaccines against the virus ineffective. Because most currently tested candidates for a vaccine use parts of the spike protein or its genetic construction instructions as a basis. The immune system then forms antibodies that attach to these structures and block the virus.

However, if a mutation changes exactly these recognition structures, the antibodies no longer fit and the immune response is ineffective. “To prevent this, we have to concentrate our vaccine search on the parts of the virus that are less likely to mutate – this increases the chance that our active ingredients will also be effective in the long term,” explains Balloux. (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, doi: 10.1073 / pnas.2004999117; Infection, Genetics and Evolution, doi: 10.1016 / j.meegid.2020.104351; bioRxiV, doi: 10.1101 / 2020.04.29.069054; Journal of Virology, doi: 10.1128 /JVI.00711-20)

Source: MedRxiv, BioRxiv, University College London, Arizona State University

May 8, 2020

– Nadja Podbregar