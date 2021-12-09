Hundreds of people objected to a Costa drive-thru in Dumbarton.

Hundreds of people objected to the Costa drive-through in Dumbarton.

More than 400 people objected to the plan to build a new drive-thru on Glasgow Road, citing concerns that the town would become a “service station” as a result of the increased number of similar businesses.

On the grounds of noise, disturbance, increased traffic, and invasion of privacy, at least 431 people had objected to the application for the coffee shop at 36 Glasgow Road, next to Morrison’s Supermarket.

Trilogy (Leamington Spa) Ltd submitted a planning application to West Dunbartonshire Council’s planning committee on Wednesday afternoon.

The applicant claimed that the development would be on underutilized land at the Morrisons store, with minimal impact on the town center.

They also estimated that 15 full and part-time jobs, as well as link jobs in construction and local suppliers, would be available to Dumbarton residents.

However, residents in the area claim that there is already an abundance of businesses like this.

“There is already a coffee shop as you come into Dumbarton at Milton, there is also a Costa and Starbucks at the LomondGate roundabout,” objector Mrs Daly said to councillors at Wednesday’s meeting.

“There is a coffee shop and restaurant inside Morrison’s, and you can buy coffee in the garage.”

There are far too many of these businesses, and I believe it would harm local businesses.

“This isn’t for locals; it’s for visitors.”

If you were a local, you wouldn’t just get in the car and drive to get a coffee.

This is turning Dumbarton into a service station, which will only cause problems in the area.

“I believe this application should be denied because the road cannot be sustained.”

Increased traffic has also been cited as a source of concern for pedestrians.

According to a council report, the application should be denied because it would have a “detrimental impact” on Dumbarton Town Centre and would likely increase the use of privately owned vehicles rather than encouraging active travel.

