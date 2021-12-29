Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the Netflix hit series Squid Game, has hinted at a third season.

Squid Game, a Netflix hit, may be renewed for a third season, according to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Squid Game’s second season has already been confirmed, but now its creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, is reportedly “in talks” with Netflix for a third season, which could happen soon.

You’ve been living under a rock if you haven’t heard of the Netflix hit TV series Squid Game.

We can’t blame you after the year we’ve had.

If you’re unfamiliar with Squid Game, it’s a dark series about hundreds of people who are in debt (which they will never be able to repay) who are captured and taken to an isolated island in the middle of nowhere.

The 456 players must work together to complete a series of children’s games in order to win a large cash prize – 45.6 billion Won to be exact.

They can’t stop once they start, and if they fail, they’re out.

Is it really that easy?

Because eradication entails death.

The Squid Game series has become one of the most talked-about shows of 2021, to the point where Netflix executives are reportedly being sued – you can read all about it here – due to an increase in internet traffic.

It has already been confirmed for a second season, but the showrunners are now in talks for a third.

The Korean Times reported that creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was “in talks with Netflix” about a second season, which should “come to a conclusion any time soon.”

“We’re all trying to think positively about the creation of the next season,” he added.

It’s no surprise that they’re considering making another series, given the show’s global popularity, with over 142 million households watching it.

Squid Game has also become the most-watched show on the streaming site, with 1.65 billion hours of streaming in the first four weeks since its release in September.

The Netflix original film Squid Game is now available to watch.