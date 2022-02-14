I assumed my back pain was due to my age, but a cut finger revealed a life-threatening truth.

Before a cut on her finger revealed a shocking illness, a MUM dismissed her back pain, assuming it was due to her age.

Jennifer Vaughan assumed her aches and pains were the result of menopause.

However, the 54-year-old discovered the shocking truth after a kitchen mishap.

She was chopping chicken for dinner when she cut her finger on her hand.

A week later, the mother noticed a change in color on her palm and went to a walk-in clinic to have it checked and bandaged.

A doctor prescribed antibiotics and ordered a blood test to make sure everything was okay, but the results revealed a low white blood cell count.

The teacher from Wembley, London, was referred to a local hospital, where she claims doctors dismissed her concerns at first.

But she insisted on an ultrasound and CT scan to ensure a thorough examination before an enlarged mass on her kidney was discovered.

Jennifer was diagnosed with Stage 3 kidney cancer four months later, in April 2018.

“I felt completely numb,” the mother explained.

I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“It took me a long time to comprehend what I’d just been told and what might be in store for me next.”

“It’s just something I never imagined having.”

My family does not have it.

“I’ve never smoked, never drank, and I live a healthy lifestyle.”

As a result, there was a lot to process.

“I’d been getting hot sweats but chalked it up to menopause and my bad back from moving things around as a teacher.”

“It was something I had just pushed to the back of my mind, and I never imagined it would be cancer,” she says.

Jennifer explained that she was unable to inform her daughter about her illness because she was studying for her A-levels at the time.

Instead, she pretended to be brave and avoided discussing her hospital visits in detail.

Other organs were unaffected at the time, but Jennifer was told she needed her kidney removed.

Six months later, however, the mother was dealt another blow when she learned that the cancer had spread to her lungs.

Jennifer explained, “I just thought, ‘Here we are again.'”

“It’s terrifying to hear.

I assumed it had vanished.

“However, you either live with cancer or die from cancer, and I want to live to 103 like my grandmother.”

I was adamant about taking it on.

“She began immunotherapy treatment in April 2019 in an attempt to help her immune system function properly and attack the…

