I blamed Covid for my cough, but the truth forced me to tell my daughter, “Mummy is going to heaven.”

I blamed Covid for my cough, but the truth is that I had to tell my daughter, “Mummy is going to heaven.”

Becky Davis has a limited time with her six-year-old daughter, Lexi, due to the heartbreaking truth behind her symptoms.

Becky, 36, of Redditch, Worcestershire, was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in July 2020, completely unexpectedly.

“I never thought it would happen to me,” Becky said, still stunned.

I’m so inexperienced.

I don’t have a cigarette in my possession.

“At first, I was baffled.

However, I want everyone to be aware that cancer can strike any of us at any time.

Anyone can become a victim.

“I have no idea how much longer I have.”

Chemotherapy is ineffective against Becky’s type of cancer, so her family has paid £16,000 for her “last chance” at private treatment that might help her live longer.

“I told Lexi right away,” Becky, a single mother, said.

I’m not a believer in Heaven, but that idea seemed to comfort her.

“So, now she knows Mummy is going to Heaven,” says the narrator.

She, on the other hand, believes she can simply visit me up there.

“I don’t want to take away her innocence, but it’s something we discuss frequently.”

I tell her I have cancer and that I won’t be around much longer.

“I’d like her to be aware of what’s about to happen.”

Becky thought her cough was just a common cold when it first appeared in January 2020.

However, it quickly worsened and began to interfere with her daily life.

“I was coughing,” the administrator admitted.

I’d be sick to my stomach.

It was a nightmare.”

Becky became convinced she had Covid shortly after the pandemic struck.

She was also tired, underweight, and had a constant need to clear her throat.

“I did so many tests,” Becky explained, “but they all came back negative.”

“People would stare at me as I hacked up in the supermarket during my hour outside a day.”

Due to the distance between them, Becky was only able to speak with her GP on the phone in April.

“I believe the pandemic played a role in how things turned out for me,” she explained.

“I couldn’t seem to find anyone.”

No one could hear what was going on in my chest.

I kept getting phone appointments, getting more antibiotics, and then being told to get on with it.

“My cough was getting worse and worse all the time.”

Becky received an alarming call from her doctor while at work in July 2020, after she was sent to the hospital for additional tests.

“They told me there was a mass on my right lung,” she recalled, “and I said, ‘Are you talking about cancer?’…

