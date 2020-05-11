“I gasp, the body burns”: people got psychosis because of coronavirus

The psychologist gave advice on how to deal with panic

Requests such as “chest pain”, “cold hands”, “I am dying”, “the whole body is on fire” are issued with the head of neurotics. All of these symptoms, in accordance with the International Classification of Diseases, are classified as panic attacks.

But the searches “how to lower the temperature”, “antipyretic”, “cough suppressant” in the search engines show that approximately the number of people fell ill with the symptoms of SARS. “Antipyretic” in most cases is searched only when the temperature is measured and it became clear that antipyretic is really required.

The query “how to bring down the temperature” is even more specific. “In general, if you look at the schedules of such requests over the past few years, it’s clear that this year is no different from the previous ones, and in April we see a usual noticeable decline in requests, which happens every year,” medical analyst Mikhail notes in his social network Erdenberg.

For example: in early 2017, there were significantly more such requests, which coincided with the flu season and SARS.

“Looking at the“ antipyretic ”and“ how to bring down the temperature ”queries in 2020 and at the end of 2019, we see a surge in viral disease. Judging by the “antipyretic” query schedule, growth began in early November, peaked in early February, then reached a plateau with a smooth decline.

The second peak began in mid-March and showed a sharp decline by April. At the request “how to bring down the temperature,” growth began in mid-November, then there was a peak in the New Year, a plateau in February and a decline by April. In general, the picture on both requests is very similar, but there is one interesting detail. At the request of the “antipyretic” peak was March 21, apparently, people were massively purchased drugs. After replenishment, interest in antipyretics disappeared, ”the analyst continues.

If we talk about the requests “the whole body burns”, “chest pain”, “hands get cold”, “I am dying”, then a fantastic increase is observed in them. For example, the number of people who want to know what to do if “the whole body is burning” from the beginning of the year to February 8 has grown 5 times, and then, having overcome the peak on February 15-20, it began to decline. It can be assumed that by that time people had not yet studied the symptoms of COVID well. And since March 7, the number of requests for “chest pain” has begun to grow on the network (and still continues to grow). Since March 7, people began to attack search engines with the query “I’m dying.” And on March 14, growth began in the nomination “hands are getting cold.” From mid-March, the number of “choking” requests began to grow (by the end of April, growth was 2.5 times).

A double picture since the beginning of April, an increase in calls to networks on requests of “very high pressure” (in previous years this was not noted) and “arrhythmia” also speaks of the sad picture with the deteriorating health of compatriots.

From the beginning of March to this day, as a snowball, the number of requests for the keywords “intoxication” and “binge” has been increasing (in April the number of such requests exceeded last year’s level by more than 2.5 times). All this speaks eloquently of how many Russians are trying to console themselves in self-isolation. “The epidemic of psychosis associated with COVID-19 began in Russia on February 8 and reached an unprecedented, unprecedented level, which will have the most serious consequences,” Erdenberg said.

“Today’s situation causes stress in almost every thinking person. Almost everyone was convinced that the virus exists, that the disease runs differently for everyone, and almost everyone has examples familiar with the severe course of the disease, says Ekaterina Narkevich, psychiatrist, psychotherapist, narcologist, and candidate of medical sciences. – The situation is at its peak, people’s patience is running out.

And there are several factors that lead to stress – in addition to the danger of the virus and economic instability, this is self-isolation, which is the deprivation of freedom. We are not allowed to move, to communicate emotionally, in confined spaces with relatives often conflicts arise.

And the weather really whispers, now there is a constant change in atmospheric pressure. All this leads to anxiety disorders, against the background of which hypochondriac moods bloom in a double color – a person begins to dig in himself and discovers various vegetative and physical signs.

Now they say from each iron that coronavirus can be asymptomatic, and then cause a sharp deterioration, they scare a lot, and the information field is so negative that even people who are not prone to hypochondria become violent hypochondriacs, even malignant hypochondriacs. Some see rashes on clean skin. You can think of anything you want, and even raise the temperature to a subfebrile effort of will – this is now at times, everyone has learned it. In addition, everyone is focused on their breathing, which some people suddenly find difficult, sometimes causing suffocation.

Losing touch with reality is easy. In these difficult conditions, I advise patients: there is no need to invent what is not. Most people carry this virus without symptoms or are tolerant of it, the number of tolerant is growing every day, because we get everything in micro doses of the vaccine. In our crowded city, almost everyone has already encountered this virus.

Think creatively and then destructively. This is the hygiene of thinking that needs to be developed. Before you get scared, calm down, breathe and think: are you all so bad? During stress, the brain produces a large amount of cortisol. In addition to palpitations, nausea, chills, this substance gives a feeling of weakness and weakness, and sometimes it is very difficult to make a diagnosis: is it stressful weakness or viral intoxication?

Cortisol makes a person stupid and vulnerable to viruses, disables self-saving mode. Therefore, everything must be done so that the cortisol fountain is stopped and that with its rich imagination it does not cause an increase in its production.

If the feeling of heat or lack of air after 3-4 minutes has passed and become easier, then this is a physiological reaction of the body, including in the framework of meteorological dependence. It is easy to break and fall, but not the fellow who does not fall, but the one who gets up. Count the pulse, respiration rate and think that everything is in place. Then the fountain of the stress hormone will turn off, and the body itself will come to order. Most people are quite capable of controlling their emotions and their consciousness. ”