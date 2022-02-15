I had a ‘healthy’ baby, but she died a few weeks later after a midwife noticed something wasn’t quite right.

I had a ‘healthy’ baby, but she died a few weeks later after a midwife noticed something wasn’t right.

Astrid Tordoff “seemed absolutely, perfectly fine for the first 16-17 hours of her life,” according to her mother Amelia.

Amelia and her husband, Charles, were looking forward to bringing their little girl back to Sheffield, where their two daughters were eager to meet her.

Routine checks before discharge, however, took longer than expected because a midwife noticed something out of the ordinary.

Astrid was discovered to have a heart murmur, which can cause symptoms such as greyish skin, difficulty breathing, and a weak pulse, according to Yorkshire Live.

A heart murmur in a newborn baby is quite common.

Amelia, on the other hand, said she could tell it was “significant” by the medics’ expressions.

“I’d gone from a state of pure joy to thinking, ‘What on earth is going on?'” she explained.

“I was trying to stay calm because I still thought she’d be fine, but I felt like I was having some strange out of body experience.”

Astrid was taken to Leeds Children’s Hospital’s specialist heart unit later that day, where it was discovered she had a form of congenital heart disease.

The birth defect, known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meant she only had half a heart.

The left side of the heart is severely underdeveloped in this condition, preventing blood from flowing efficiently throughout the body.

According to the Mayo Clinic, surgery is the only option, and without it, hypoplastic left heart syndrome is fatal, usually within the first few days or weeks of life.

The family had to choose between major surgery and “comfort care” for Astrid.

“If we thought it would fix her, we would have gone ahead and done it,” Amelia said.

“She had a 50/50 chance of surviving it, and if she did, she’d have to go through more surgery.”

“However, it didn’t appear that putting her through it would improve her quality of life.”

“It was a horrible decision to make, and I’ll always wonder if we did the right thing.”

“However, I believe deep down that we did.”

You are literally going through hell, the worst experience anyone can have.

The family expected to only have two or three days with Astrid.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in Sheffield offered them a warm welcome, and the family created “beautiful memories” there.

“This…,” Amelia explained.

