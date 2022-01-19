I made a heartbreaking discovery after actress Molly-Mae revealed her cancer scare.

I made a heartbreaking discovery after Molly-Mae revealed her cancer scare.

Molly-Mae Hague, a Love Island contestant, is said to have saved her life by urging people to “check for lumps,” according to a mother.

Hannah Bolton, 31, discovered something heartbreaking minutes after seeing Molly-Mae’s Instagram story.

Hannah swept her hand across her left breast after seeing the snaps while lying in bed and was horrified to discover a solid grape-sized lump.

She was shocked to learn she had triple-negative breast cancer after visiting her doctor and a hospital breast care center.

Hannah has already received positive feedback from doctors about her progress while still in the early stages of her chemotherapy.

“Molly-Mae’s decision to share that post saved my life,” the Bristol district nurse said.

I would never have checked my breasts if she hadn’t shared that post.

“I never did, it never occurred to me.”

That lump would still be growing now if I hadn’t discovered it; it could have gotten really bad by now.”

Hannah discovered the lump in her breast while on vacation in Portugal with her three-year-old son, Jaxton Bolton.

“We’d just had a nice little meal and then returned to the room to put the little one to sleep,” she explained.

“I got him down and went on social media, where I came across a post by Molly-Mae, a Love Island influencer.”

Molly-Mae, a multimillionaire, shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed in September with her 6.2 million Instagram followers, snuggled up next to stuffed toy Ellie Belly.

The 22-year-old had non-cancerous lumps in her breast and finger removed.

“I spoke about a lump I found in my boob on a recent vlog of mine, well I had it removed today,” Molly-Mae wrote over the photo.

People, take a look at your bodies!!!”

“So, as a result of that post, I felt my boob and discovered a lump on the outside of the nipple in the left lower quadrant of my left breast,” Hannah explained.

“It was ‘bobbly,’ solid as a rock, and the size of a grape.”

Until that very moment, I hadn’t noticed it at all – hadn’t seen it, felt it, or felt anything.

“I immediately became concerned and texted my mother.”

Hannah made an appointment with her GP when she returned home a week later, and she was referred to Bristol’s Southmead Hospital.

She had a physical examination, ultrasound, and biopsy on October 25th.

‘I don’t want to die, my little boy doesn’t have a father, what will he do without a mother?’ I just thought.

“The GP checked me out and said she could feel it,” Hannah explained.

