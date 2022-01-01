I needed brain surgery while pregnant to save my vision, but I was terrified that my unborn child would die.

I needed brain surgery while pregnant to save my vision, but I was terrified that my unborn child would perish.

Carla Hempe cuddles her six-month-old son, Arthur, in front of her three other children in what appears to be a typical heartwarming family scene.

This year, however, gazing into her baby’s blue eyes and watching her kids’ faces light up as Alyssa, 7, Ruby, 5, and Herbie, 2, open their Christmas presents will be extra poignant.

Carla feared she’d lose her vision after a brain tumor crushed her optic nerve, so she had a 12-hour operation to remove the grape-sized tumor when she was 28 weeks pregnant.

An incubator and cot were kept on standby in case her son had to be born prematurely.

Carla had been taking steroids for four days in the hopes of shrinking the tumor and assisting her baby’s lungs in maturing.

Instead of facing an excruciating dilemma, she should have been thinking about baby names and organizing his clothes.

Carla, 35, from Eastbourne, says, “I felt so much conflict.”

“I couldn’t bear the idea of not seeing my baby’s face, but was I putting my sight ahead of my unborn son?”

“What if something happened to me and he had to be born prematurely at 28 weeks?

“Then there were my other three kids to consider – how could I be the mother I wanted to be if I couldn’t see?”

The “darkest thought of all” “tormented” the devoted mother.

Carla says, “I kept thinking that I might not make it through surgery and leave my children without a mother.”

“What if I returned home as a mummy they didn’t recognize?”

Carla’s ordeal began in December of last year, when she was in the early stages of her pregnancy and had vision problems in her right eye.

“It felt like something was covering my eye, causing everything to appear misty and blurry,” she recalls.

“At first, I didn’t think much of it because I’d had vision changes before with my other children.”

She went to her doctor, who referred her to a Specsavers minor eye clinic.

“They thought the periphery vision testing machine was broken because they had never seen results like mine before,” Carla says.

“They couldn’t find anything wrong with my eye’s health, so they referred me to the Eastbourne General District Hospital’s specialist eye clinic, where I had more tests a few days later.”

However, Carla’s vision was rapidly deteriorating.

“I didn’t feel safe driving anymore,” she says.

“I couldn’t see to the right unless I turned my whole head around when crossing the road with the kids,…

