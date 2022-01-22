I put my cough down to the office air conditioner, but the truth had me fighting for my life in a coma.

I blamed my cough on the air conditioning at work, but the truth put me in a coma, fighting for my life.

Laura Balazs thought it was just her hectic schedule when she developed a persistent cough and lost weight.

The musical theatre student worked at Delightful Desserts, a dessert and coffee shop in Redditch, during the summer of 2018.

She assumed her cough was due to the chilly air she was inhaling on a constant basis because the air conditioning was set to 247.

Laura’s mother, Gizella Gombosne, persuaded her to see a doctor after a few weeks, and she was diagnosed with asthma and given an inhaler.

The chesty cough, on the other hand, refused to go away and became so severe that Laura claims it made her sick.

Laura visited her doctor several times before receiving antibiotics.

She felt she wasn’t being taken seriously by the professionals because she was only 20 years old at the time.

Laura’s father decided to attend her next appointment in October, both for support and because he was dissatisfied with the care she was receiving.

He insisted on a blood test, which she had, and as they walked home from the surgery, the GP called to say they suspected Laura of having cancer.

Laura, now 24, told The Sun that she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma at the time.

She explains, “They tell you not to Google it.”

“When I first saw what it was, I was taken aback.”

Lymphoma (non-Hodgkin lymphoma) is a lymphatic cancer.

Every year, it affects over 13,000 Britons and is the sixth most common type of cancer in adults in the UK.

It attacks the lymphatic system of the victim, starting with white blood cells, which are an important part of the body’s immune system and aid in the fight against infection.

Although the exact cause of the disease is unknown, those who have a close relative who suffers from it are at a slightly higher risk.

“I was about to turn 21 and had to start treatment a month before my 21st birthday,” Laura continues.

“I had to spend my 21st birthday in the hospital.”

“It was kind of depressing,” Laura says of being placed in adult wards during treatment.

“Everyone was much older than me, and I would be alone in a corner bed.”

“I felt very isolated because no one spoke to me.”

A biopsy is the only way to confirm a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

