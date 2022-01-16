I spent £11,000 on a botched cheek surgery… but I haven’t been able to close my eyes in THREE YEARS.

A PENSIONER claims that due to botched surgery, he has been unable to close his eyes for THREE YEARS.

Pete Broadhurst, 79, spent £11,000 in 2019 on a cosmetic procedure to reduce the puffiness in his cheeks.

He still can’t close his left eye, even after corrective surgery.

Pete sleeps with his eyes taped shut at night and uses drops eight times a day to keep them from drying out.

He claims he appears “terrifying” because his eyes remain open even when he tries to close them.

According to the pensioner, his appearance has cost him relationships.

Pete, a retired painter and decorator, has spoken out against surgery.

“Getting on the bus one day, a man asked, ‘My God, what happened to your face?'” he explained.

“I was already in a bad mood, and this only added to it.”

“Right now, all I care about is getting my eyes to relax.”

“It’s gotten to the point where it’s affecting my appearance.”

All I want is some sort of release.

I’d like to warn others to be cautious because it has the potential to ruin their lives.”

Pete’s problem began in 1959, when he underwent a class three occlusion to correct a tooth problem that caused his cheeks to swell.

“I had puffy hamster cheeks,” he said.

I was in a relationship with a girl years ago, and we had two children together, and she was leaving me.

“‘Why are you leaving when we have everything? Look at how lucky we are,’ I said.

I appeared to have been thrashed.

I couldn’t close my eyes because it was horrifying.

“‘Go look in the mirror,’ she said, ‘that’s why I’m leaving.'”

Pete decided to have corrective surgery after two more relationships in which his self-consciousness about his appearance grew.

So, in 2018, the Birmingham-based father-of-two decided to undergo surgery.

He went to BMI The Priory Hospital and received a quote for a neck lift, under eye blepharoplasty, and rhinoplasty for £11,000.

This was supposed to help him slim down his cheeks.

He underwent the nine-hour procedure on January 24, 2019, and was released the next day.

“I appeared to have been beaten up,” Pete said.

I couldn’t close my eyes because it was horrifying.

“I was sick all night and in my sleep,” she said.

“I was wishing I hadn’t gone the day after the surgery.”

Pete claims he was vomiting and couldn’t pass urine but chalked it up to surgery side effects.

Pete had a catheter inserted the following Monday after leaving the hospital, thinking it was for his prostate at the time.

However, he now believes his urinary problems were caused by…

