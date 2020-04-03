I think she transmitted a Corona infection to him … a nurse kills his doctor, Wei

Books – Agencies:

An Italian nurse killed his medical girlfriend, who works with him in the same hospital, asphyxiated by his belief that he had contracted the deadly Corona virus. He attempted suicide after informing the police, but they managed to save his life.

Italian media sources said that the nurse, Antonio de Pace, called the police after he killed his girlfriend, Lorena Quarantacana, and admitted that he had killed her. The police quickly moved to his apartment and found the dead body, while the accused was taken to hospital and doctors managed to save his life.

According to the British newspaper “Sun”, the nurse and his medical partner work together in a hospital in Messina, southern Italy. The pathogen justified his crime by believing that it had transmitted the Coronavirus.

However, Corona’s tests showed that neither of them was HIV-positive.

Lorena worked on the front lines of doctors versus Corona. After her death, the authorities asked her family to organize her funeral immediately due to the major deaths from the virus and the accumulation of bodies.