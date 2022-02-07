I thought I had whiplash from a car accident; now I’m in danger of being internally decapitated at any time.

I thought I had whiplash from a car accident; now I’m in danger of being internally decapitated at any moment.

A MUM who assumed her symptoms were caused by whiplash after a car accident has since discovered she could be “internally decapitated” at any time.

Louise Turner, 36, says she worries about her life every day since the accident because her normal life has crumbled around her.

The Ashford, Kent, mother of four has experienced everything from slurred speech to excruciating headaches and a suspected stroke.

Her wedding has been postponed for nearly two years because she has become wheelchair bound and unable to leave her house without a neck brace.

Louise’s neck muscles were too weak to support her head due to a combination of conditions, according to her doctor.

One of them is craniocervical instability, which means her skull and spine’s joints are loose and move around excessively.

Physical trauma, such as a car accident, can alleviate the condition, but it eventually leads to brainstem and spinal cord compression.

“I try not to think about what could happen because it’s terrifying,” Louise, who is the mother of Luis, 18, Sidney, 14, Travis, 10, and Astraea, nine, said.

“It’s taken a huge toll on me, but it’s also taken a huge toll on my family, who have become my caregivers, because of everything we’ve gone through.”

“All we want to do now is return to our regular lives.”

It’d be a one-of-a-kind opportunity.

“I’d like to be a good mother once more.”

I want to be present for my kids.

“I used to dance with my kids every day, and I long for those special moments.”

The bride-to-be, who is engaged to science teacher Robin McNicoll, 33, says her problems started in December 2019 after a minor car accident.

“I started having headaches and neck pains over the next few weeks,” she explained, “but I assumed it was whiplash.”

Unfortunately, Louise’s nightmare was only beginning.

She began to experience tremors and what she describes as “stroke-like symptoms,” such as slurred speech, in January 2020.

Since then, she’s seen a number of specialists and had dozens of scans, all of which have given her various diagnoses.

Meanwhile, Louise said her symptoms were out of control, and she spent months in and out of A&E with a variety of issues.

She joined a Facebook group for people with similar symptoms in January 2021, and one of the members told her about a top expert at the Neuroinstitut in Barcelona, Spain.

Louise was diagnosed with craniocervical instability, which makes it difficult for her to hold her head up, after the expert examined her scans in April 2021.

Louise’s condition makes her…

