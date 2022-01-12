‘I voted for Boris, but the Downing Street parties are indifferent to people like my father, who died of Covid.’

‘I voted for Boris, but the Downing Street parties show contempt for people like my father, who died of Covid,’ says one voter.

‘It’s absolutely gutting to think you voted for someone who has messed up everything,’ David Garfinkel says.

Boris Johnson has been chastised by a bereaved Tory voter whose clinically vulnerable father died from Covid-19.

Last summer, David Garfinkel of Edgware lost his 76-year-old father Ivor, who was clinically vulnerable and suffered from an autoimmune condition.

“He survived 18 months of the pandemic, through all of the different lockdowns, because of the personal safety measures he took for himself,” he explained to me.

Except for going shopping and to hospitals for checkups, he didn’t leave the house.

For almost 18 months, we didn’t see him.

“Even after the restrictions were lifted and you could meet inside people’s gardens, the majority of our conversations took place from the front door, both of us still wearing a mask.”

Ivor contracted Covid after restrictions were eased again in July 2021, beginning “one of the worst weeks of my life,” according to Mr Garfinkel.

Ivor was admitted to hospital as his condition deteriorated, and his family was unable to visit him and had limited access to doctors.

“On Saturday, I got to speak with him for 30 seconds over the phone, which was the first time I’d spoken to him in a week, and all I could hear in the background were machines beeping,” he said.

“It was our final conversation, but I had no idea it was our final conversation at the time, which made it even more difficult.

“And then we got a call on Sunday morning saying he’d been taken to ICU and was in a coma on a ventilator… by Wednesday, the machines had been turned off.”

The revelations about events in Downing Street, according to Mr Garfinkel, were “truly unbelievable.”

“My father followed the rules, but they didn’t,” he continued.

I’m heartbroken.

Every time one of these stories makes the news, it’s difficult to quantify; you think it can’t possibly get any worse, but it always does.

“At the time, everyone would have known that going to a party was inappropriate.

There wasn’t a single person among the 100 people invited to speak up and say, ‘This is wrong.'”

Of the Prime Minister,

