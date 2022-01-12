I was a fit and healthy footballer – but within days, I couldn’t get out of bed, was trembling constantly, and was on the verge of passing out.

A FOOTBALLER who caught an unknown illness went from going to the gym to struggling to get out of bed and nearly dying the next day.

Steven Williams, 36, was known for being active and fit; he attended CrossFit classes on a regular basis, played football, and was even in a band.

Last February, however, his life changed forever when he realized getting out of bed had become a major struggle.

“I’ve never had any kind of mental health issues before,” the Welshman said.

“For no apparent reason, I began to suffer from severe anxiety and panic attacks.”

“All of a sudden, everything changed in a matter of days.”

“I went from being in a CrossFit class one week before and exercising and being fit and healthy to being out of work for eight months.”

Steve, from Maesteg in south Wales, described the ordeal as “terrifying,” recalling being nearly rushed to A&E for treatment because his panic attack had become so severe.

Everyday tasks like getting out of bed or getting washed and dressed became too much for him, and he began shaking violently for up to 18 hours a day, with constant ringing in his ears.

“Last summer, I was on the verge of losing my life, it was absolutely horrific,” he said.

Steven sought assistance from his doctor, who suspected the 36-year-old had an adrenal gland tumor or a brain tumor.

He was referred for scans, but he chose private medical treatment due to the ongoing pandemic and NHS delays.

However, in Steve’s case, the scans revealed no signs of tumors.

Antidepressants were prescribed, but he found that they exacerbated his symptoms.

He was eventually referred for ketamine therapy, but it didn’t work for him either.

Thankfully, the doctor in charge of Steven’s treatment noticed his unusual reaction because he had seen it before in another patient.

“He’d seen another patient respond like this and they had Lyme disease, so he suggested I get checked,” Steven explained.

Steven was aware that Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted by infected ticks.

“I live in the valleys and spent a lot of time up in the mountains walking my dog during lockdown,” he explained.

“It was understandable because there was nothing else to do.”

I thought I was taking care of myself and eating well.”

Steven was finally diagnosed with chronic late stage Lyme disease in November, indicating that the infection had spread to his nervous system and caused brain inflammation.

Since then, he’s been under the care of a specialist doctor and a nutritionist, and he’s been put on a strict diet to help his condition stabilize.

“It’s helped,” he stated.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.