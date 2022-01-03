‘I was accustomed to getting things done.’

‘I was used to getting things done.

Being on her own with three children, Lucy Johnson says, is difficult, especially when one of them is in a wheelchair due to a severe neurological condition.

Rainbow Trust, she says, has provided opportunities for the entire family to have fun together.

Lucy Johnson is used to rolling up her sleeves and overcoming whatever obstacles life throws her way.

However, since being introduced to the Rainbow Trust, she has realized that there is nothing wrong with admitting when things are getting too much for her and accepting help from others.

“I’ve learned that it’s OK to seek help and admit you need it,” she said.

“Rainbow Trust has given me that and shown me that there’s nothing wrong with admitting you need help and accepting it from others when times are tough.”

i is asking for donations to its 2021 Christmas appeal, which aims to raise £125,000 for Rainbow Trust.

It is the only organization that provides both practical and emotional assistance to entire families when their lives are turned upside down by a child’s diagnosis of a serious or life-threatening illness.

When Lucy’s 13-year-old son Harry was diagnosed with Leigh’s syndrome, a severe neurological disorder, his life was turned upside down.

“Right before Harry turned one, he started having seizures, so we rushed him to A&E and he was admitted for a series of tests,” she explained.

“When Harry was 22 months old, he was diagnosed with Leigh’s Syndrome, a life-limiting mitochondrial disease.

“Harry is severely affected; he is nonverbal, unable to walk, and suffers from significant learning difficulties.”

He requires assistance in every aspect of his daily life.”

Lucy, who lives in Chelmsford, Essex, and has two daughters, Iris, ten, and Florence, eight, was introduced to Rainbow Trust four years ago after hearing about it from a children’s hospice.

Abi Smith, a Rainbow Trust family support worker, she claims, has transformed their lives by organizing everything from day trips to picking up Harry’s two sisters from school and looking after Harry so his mother can spend quality time with her daughters.

“Being on my own with three kids and Harry in a wheelchair is difficult,” Lucy admitted.

“Even going to the park can be an adventure.”

