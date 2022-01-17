I was at rock bottom after a panic attack at my desk, and I was fighting to find reasons to live.

After a panic attack at my desk, I was at my wits’ end, desperately trying to find reasons to live.

Daniel Sibal, 28, had reached his limit when his life was reduced to his four walls and hours spent staring at screens while working from home.

He recalls having a panic attack at his desk.

“I couldn’t breathe or concentrate.”

“Everything on the screen in front of me became hazy, and I began crying for what seemed like an eternity.”

“I felt a tightness in my chest, as if the walls were closing in around me.”

“The only way I can describe it is that I felt like I was in a box that was an inch from my body.”

Daniel was signed off work for seven months and diagnosed with panic, anxiety, stress, and depression. It was October 2020, eight months after the Covid pandemic began.

“I basically had to find reasons to stay alive and find reasons to keep going during that time off of work,” he says.

“I was having a lot of difficulty.

I had reached rock bottom.

“That was the lowest I’d ever been, at least up to that point; I had no purpose, no identity.”

He continues, “I had lost this idea of the job that I was doing.”

“[It] had now been reduced to nil.”

Daniel, who grew up in Somerset and now lives in south London, says that before that fateful day at his desk, he was “very typical” in terms of how he saw his life unfolding.

He studied accounting at Birmingham University and hoped to “earn a good living” in this profession.

“I wasn’t well suited to the profession,” he soon realized.

Working as an accountant didn’t allow me to recharge my batteries, and it actually wore me down quickly.”

Changing course had never felt like an option until Covid arrived.

“The pandemic really brought home how full, or sometimes how empty, our lives were,” Daniel says.

“Without social interaction, [you were]left to deal with your own demons and your job, and if you were lucky enough to have a job and keep it, you were told to be grateful.”

Daniel, who was struggling with home working, felt guilty for having a job when so many people were being laid off or losing their jobs, despite the fact that he wasn’t happy in his and that many people would have done anything to be in his shoes.

The layers of guilt started to pile up.

“I was always at odds with myself, desperately trying to persuade myself that what I was doing was the best course of action,” he says.

“It’s like…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.