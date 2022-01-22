I was diagnosed with IBS, but now I won’t be able to see my daughter’s next birthday.

A YOUNG MOTHER who was told her symptoms were caused by IBS has been told she will not live to see her daughter’s next birthday.

Estelle Wignall, 27, a mother of 17-month-old Brooke, began experiencing fatigue and bloating five years ago.

Doctors initially diagnosed her with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which can cause bloating, stomach pains, diarrhoea, constipation, and other gastrointestinal issues.

However, Estelle’s symptoms worsened to the point where she was rushed to the hospital, only to be sent home with medication.

“I picked up a leaflet about ovarian cancer in hospital and diagnosed myself right away,” Estelle, from Wigan, explained.

“However, because I was only 22 years old, everyone warned me not to be so foolish.”

“Some people accused me of being a hypochondriac.

Nobody believed me – but I just knew.

It came naturally.”

Sadly, Estell was correct.

Her ovarian cancer has progressed to stage four and has spread throughout her body.

Every year, nearly 7,500 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer, with the risk increasing dramatically after the age of 40.

In the last 40 years, the disease’s prognosis has greatly improved.

Nonetheless, it claims the lives of 4,200 women each year, with 35% of patients living for at least 10 years after diagnosis.

Doctors informed Estelle that she is terminally ill and that palliative care is available to her.

Estelle, on the other hand, isn’t ready to give up the fight and has started a fundraising campaign in order to travel to another country for treatment.

“I feel as if I’ve been written off,” she says, “but I’m not ready to give up just yet.”

“I’ve recovered before, and I’m ready to do it again.”

“I want to see my little girl start school, celebrate her second birthday, and mark as many milestones as I can.”

Estelle pushed for tests after seeing the leaflet in the hospital and was finally diagnosed with grade one ovarian cancer in February 2017.

Her right ovary and Fallopian tube were removed, as well as a tumor.

She put the cancer behind her after a full recovery, working as a receptionist and marrying her soulmate Mike, 26, in Texas in June 2019.

Brooke, the couple’s first child, was born in May of 2020.

“Because I only had one ovary, conceiving so quickly felt like a miracle,” Estelle explained.

“Because I was pregnant, I didn’t get my regular checks, and during the birth, the midwife noticed nodules on my cervix, so I was referred for more tests, which came…

