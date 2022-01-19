I was rushed back into theatre due to a bleed after another cancer setback, according to Deborah James of Infosurhoy.

I was rushed back into theatre due to a bleed after another cancer setback, says Deborah James of Infosurhoy.

DEBORAH James was rushed into surgery with a bleed yesterday, just days after a medical emergency.

The Sun columnist has been in hospital for a few weeks, keeping her fans up to date on the latest twist in her courageous battle with bowel cancer.

“Argh the cancer rollercoaster! Yesterday was the classic ride high and flat at the last bend!” she wrote on Instagram.

The mother of two, who was diagnosed with incurable cancer five years ago, said she felt fine yesterday morning and had even discussed going home with doctors.

However, she complained that “a small bleed meant I was rushed back into theatre and had a colonoscopy and Endoscopy within an hour to check for the source.”

She thanked her followers for their love and support this morning, saying she had spent the night with doctors experimenting with new treatment regimens.

“Praying for a peaceful and stable day today,” she added.

She revealed last week that she and her family had a scare when she went to the hospital for “an acute medical emergency.”

Deborah, 40, told her nearly 280,000 Instagram followers that she had undergone multiple operations and that she is “beyond shattered with a very weak body.”

Heather, her mother, has been given permission to visit her in the hospital and is keeping fans of the beloved “Bowel Babe” up to date.

She shared a photo of herself in a mask, sitting next to a smiling Deborah, who was lying in bed and giving a double thumbs up.

“Deborah has just recovered from her 5th operation in 10 days today!” Heather wrote.

“I’m always blown away by how she does it.

It’s early in the morning, but everything went as planned.

“The goal was to see if her bile stent could be internalized if it was working, which it appears to be.”

“Of course, she’s being closely monitored now, but she’s ecstatic (and emotional) because she’s been without drains for weeks.”

“All we can do now is hope she stays stable for the time being.”

The brave former teacher, who writes the Sun column Things Cancer Made Me Say, is pushing through the latest setback with tenacity.

“Today I walked – it’s the first time in 9 days I’ve been able to try,” she wrote on Sunday.

“It’s never been more difficult to summon the courage and determination to do so.

“I’ve had four operations this week (with more on the way), and I’m completely shattered with a frail body.

My body, on the other hand, continues to work.”

She captioned a photo of herself in hospital on Friday, smiling and giving a thumbs up:…

