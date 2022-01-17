I was so sick from Covid that I didn’t realize I’d given birth to a stillborn child.

A HEARTBROKEN mother has revealed that she was so sick with Covid that she had no idea she’d given birth to her stillborn son.

She has shared her harrowing story in order to encourage others to get vaccinated in order to avoid the same fate as her family.

Rachel, who prefers not to be identified by her last name, had no idea her son was born while she was infected with the virus.

Jaxon, her son, was stillborn when he was born at 24 weeks in August.

Rachel, 38, from Bilston, Wolverhampton, wanted to get her vaccine while pregnant, but was put off by the lack of clear guidance for expectant mothers at that point in the rollout.

“I went to get the vaccine at first, but the advice at the time was to not have it,” she explained.

“I assumed I’d get the vaccine after the baby was born, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

“I didn’t actually know I had given birth,” she said of her miscarriage.

They wanted to tell me when I wasn’t sedated because I was on drugs, and I found out a few days later from the obstetrician.

“I was in disbelief – one minute you’re having a scan and a gender reveal, naming the baby and getting excited, and the next minute you’re losing your baby.”

“I only had the opportunity to see him once.”

I would have been able to spend much more time with him and hold him if I had been able to.

Due to the circumstances, however, I was unable to do so.”

Her partner and her 18-year-old son, she said, have had a difficult time.

“We’re all heartbroken over our loss,” she expressed her sorrow.

“We were all overjoyed at the prospect of a new life, but then we were left with nothing.”

As more evidence of the vaccine’s safety has become available, pregnant women have been urged to get vaccinated.

The Department of Health and Social Care released new data earlier this week showing that 96.3 percent of pregnant women admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 symptoms between May and October were unvaccinated, with a third requiring ventilators.

Preterm births, stillbirths, and newborn deaths were all more common among women who had the virus 28 days or less before their due date, according to a study published in Nature Medicine.

All of the women’s babies died because they were not vaccinated against Covid.

Pregnant women should be considered a clinical risk group for Covid-19, according to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which recommended that vaccines be given to them as soon as possible.

