I was told I just had piles and that I was ‘young and healthy,’ but now I’m facing death.

A WOMAN who claims her symptoms were overlooked by doctors because she appeared “young and healthy” is now facing death.

Kasey Altman, 25, claims she was given piles treatments when she actually had advanced cancer and was sent away.

Kasey, a resident of San Diego, California, saw three doctors, all of whom said she was fine.

A fourth doctor discovered she had rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer that can develop in any part of the body, in October 2020.

It primarily affects children, with only 60 cases in the UK and 500 cases in the US each year, and a 20% five-year survival rate.

“I was perfectly healthy, exercising daily, eating well, and I’m a former college athlete, so I take my health very seriously,” Kasey, who works for Google, explained.

“Then these tumors appeared on my body near my anus, and no one listened to me because I was young, healthy, and appeared to be in good health.”

“The first doctor I saw refused to examine me at all; she simply refused to look at it.”

“This is what I believe to be a tumor on my body,” I said as I walked in.

“She dismissed me in under two minutes and sent me on my way with a suppository to help with a haemorrhoid [piles].”

Kasey was finally closer to an answer after being referred to an obstetrician-gynecologist [OBGYN] by her aunt, but she claims she still faced resistance.

“The third doctor I saw was an OBGYN who looked at it and thought it was really strange,” she explained.

“However, she reassured me that I am healthy and young, and that it couldn’t possibly be anything serious.”

“I started to get emotional because no one was listening to me, and this was the third time in three weeks that this had happened.”

“She was hesitant at first, but eventually ordered a CT scan, which led to my diagnosis.”

So, while I appreciate it, getting her to take me seriously was still a challenge.”

Kasey was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.

Rhabdomyosarcoma can develop in any part of the body and cause a variety of symptoms, but it is most common in the head and neck, arms and legs, and urinary and reproductive organs.

Kasey’s type most commonly affects the arms and legs, chest, abdomen, genital organs, and anal area.

She began to reorganize her life around the arduous chemotherapy treatment, which lasted 10 months and ended in September 2021.

Kasey’s soft tissue sarcoma reappeared only a few weeks after her chemo ended, this time in a lymph node in her chest, and she will need more chemotherapy.

