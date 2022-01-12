‘I watched people die while No10 partied,’ says an NHS medic who was away from his family for nine weeks.

‘I watched people die as No10 partied,’ says NHS medic who spent 9 weeks away from family at the Downing Street party.

Dr. Samantha Haley-Horsfall stayed in hotels in Manchester for nine weeks to avoid bringing coronavirus home with her young stepson, who was clinically extremely vulnerable.

An NHS doctor has expressed her displeasure that No10 allegedly hosted a party while she was working on Covid wards away from her family.

Boris Johnson and dozens of his staff were charged with breaking the law late last night after a leaked email revealed that No10 held a large outdoor gathering on May 20, 2020, while the rest of the UK was under strict lockdown.

About 100 people were invited by the Prime Minister’s Private Secretary, and about 30 are believed to have attended.

Samantha Haley-Horsfall, a junior doctor, stayed in hotels in Manchester for nine weeks from March to May 2020 to avoid bringing coronavirus home to her young stepson, who was clinically extremely vulnerable.

She only saw her family on FaceTime.

“I’d never been that far away from my family before.

She told me, “I didn’t even see friends.”

“I’m not going to put up with people who say it’s okay because it’s just work colleagues having work drinks.

The canteen was closed, so we couldn’t even have lunch together,” she said, adding that the doctors and nurses were too busy to “sit outside in the sunshine eating lunch.”

Hearing about the party made her “so angry,” she said.

“I think I could understand in some ways when I first heard about the parties around Christmas.”

People were tired by December, and they weren’t as obedient to rules.

But May? Really? I’m not sure how this happened in May,” she exclaimed.

“I’m not sure why they thought it was a good idea to have everyone drink in the garden.”

“What irritates me the most is that we were trying to get people to follow these guidelines in order to reduce the spread and return to normalcy.

However, those in charge of disseminating the message about staying in the lockdown were breaking it.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve done something like this.

There seems to be a new story every other week; you’ve got Dominic Cummings, Matt Hancock, Professor Ferguson, all the Christmas parties, and now the one in May.

When are you going to do something?

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Downing Street party: NHS medic who spent 9 weeks away from family says ‘I watched people die as No10 partied’