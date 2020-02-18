‘I will need another cruise to get over this’: Brit on the coronavirus ship jokes about his ordeal

The first British person to catch the coronavirus on the crisis-hit cruise ship in Japan has cracked a joke about his ordeal after recovering in hospital.

Alan Steele, from Wolverhampton, posted a picture on Facebook today saying ‘I will need a cruise to get over this lmao’ [laughing my a** off].

The 58-year-old later told his family and friends that he is allowed to leave his ‘prison cell’ – an isolated room in a Japanese hospital – tomorrow.

He joked that he plans to celebrate his release with a McDonald’s, saying ‘there are loads’ of the restaurants near the Diamond Princess cruise terminal.

Mr Steele, who was on his honeymoon, had to leave his new wife, Wendy, behind when he was taken into quarantine to stop him infecting other passengers.

He is believed to have recovered in a hospital in Yokohama after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on February 7, just four days after the ship docked.

The British government is in the process of arranging an evacuation flight to bring home 74 citizens who are on board the Diamond Princess.

A total of 542 people on the cruise have caught the coronavirus and dozens of new cases are being diagnosed every day – it has more infections than any country in the world except China. Experts say the attempted quarantine as failed.

More than 73,000 people have now caught COVID-19 and 1,873 people have died.

At least six British people on the Diamond Princess have been diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 since it stopped at Yokohama on February 3.

In a Facebook post yesterday Mr Steele said: ‘Lying here trying to sleep and struggling. So much going through my head.

‘One thing was how brilliant and great the crew and staff of the Diamond have been as you have to remember they to are victims of this situation.

‘So I know they will be financially rewarded but needed to say on behalf of myself and my wife and I think on behalf of the rest of the passengers bloody well done you are great ambassadors for your company and thank you very much.’

The boat has been berthed in the water for two weeks since coming to a halt after a passenger who got off in Hong Kong became ill.

The Japanese government and operator Princess Cruises have held all the holidaymakers on board in quarantine to try and contain the virus.

Neither crew nor passengers have been allowed to leave unless they are diagnosed with COVID-19 and taken to hospital.

But the virus is spreading rapidly on the ship and dozens of new cases are being diagnosed every day. 88 were confirmed today, Tuesday, taking the total above 500.

This makes the ship the most badly infected place in the world outside of China.

Passengers are now being evacuated by their home governments as a US government official said the quarantine attempt had ‘gone awry’.

Infectious diseases expert at the US National Institutes of Health, Dr Anthony Fauci, told USA Today: ‘The quarantine process failed. I’d like to sugarcoat it and try to be diplomatic about it, but it failed. People were getting infected on that ship.

‘Something went awry in the process of the quarantining on that ship. I don’t know what it was, but a lot of people got infected on that ship.’

Two of Mr Steele’s compatriots, David and Sally Abel, were today confirmed to have caught the coronavirus.

It was the Abel couple who had ramped up pressure on the UK Government to bring citizens home, appealing to officials in videos posted on Facebook.

But now the pair risk missing out on the rescue mission because they must be kept in isolation if they have the infection.

Mr Abel, however, does not seem convinced that their diagnoses are true.

He said: ‘Frankly I think this is a setup! We are not being taken to a hospital but a hostel.

‘That’s where partners are sent waiting out [their]quarantine. No phone, no Wi-Fi and no medical facilities. I really am smelling a very big rat here.’