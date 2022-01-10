I woke up unable to move or communicate after stretching my neck and having a stroke.

After stretching her neck and having a stroke, a woman awoke unable to move or speak.

Helen Farrell’s life was turned upside down when she awoke without control of her body after taking a nap.

The 32-year-old had been stretching the day before when she felt excruciating pain in the back of her head while moving her head side to side.

But it wasn’t until she awoke from a brief slumber that she realized the extent of the damage.

When the professional singer stretched out her neck, she tore an artery, resulting in a stroke.

“I think the stroke happened when I was woken up by my partner the day after stretching,” she told the Manchester Evening News.

“As soon as I awoke, a pain in my ear began – it was a loud, tingling, wooshing sound, similar to tinnitus.”

I attempted to stand up, but I was unable to walk or speak, and I was violently sick.

“The doctors now say I had a stroke as a result of stretching my neck and tearing the main artery into my brain.”

She recalls trying to sing on the ward before realising that her vocal chords had lost control and strength.

Because she can’t perform like she used to, the singer has had to cancel bookings since returning home.

Helen had been suffering from neck stiffness for years and had been taught at-home stretches by chiropractors.

On November 11, she was dutifully performing some of these moves when a sharp pain in the base of her neck struck her.

She took painkillers, assuming it was the beginning of a migraine, but the pain persisted the next day.

She took a nap to prepare for a gig, but when her fiancé woke her up an hour later, she was unable to move or speak.

“When he woke me up, I couldn’t speak – I was slurring and couldn’t get what I wanted to say out,” Helen explained.

“I tried to move but couldn’t get my legs to move.”

I was swerving every time I moved – they later told me I had vertigo – and I was getting a really bad rattling sound in my ear.

“My left arm was fine, but my right arm was swaying uncontrollably all over the place, and I was violently sick for about three hours.”

They rushed her to A&E, where tests revealed she had a stroke and torn the main artery in her neck.

A bilateral vertebral artery dissection was diagnosed by doctors.

She really is…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.