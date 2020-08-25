Ibiza and Majorca ‘in grip of second wave’ after sharp spike in coronavirus cases – Latest News

The new spike brings their total of active Covid-19 cases to 2,227.

A total of 908 new infections on the Spanish islands were recorded on the two holiday hotspots in the last 24 hours.

Local government officers for the Balearic islands say they are considering extending restrictions on bars, restaurants, and other public places after a rise in coronavirus cases

A spokesman for the Autonomous Committee for the Management of Infectious Diseases in the Balearic Islands, Javier Arranz, said regions were in the grip of a second wave.

A surge in coronavirus cases across Majorca and Ibiza have raised fears of a second wave in southern Europe.

But he added he did not expect it would be as severe as the devastating first outbreak in March.

Health chiefs said there have been 27 new hospitalisations in the last 24 hours and four admissions to ICU.

He said there was no evidence the new cases were arriving from overseas but the outbreak had spring up locally.

At a press conference, Mr Arranz said: “We are in a second wave, with a significant rise, which will last a few days.”

Spain’s Health ministry has stressed the majority of the new cases are mild, and while there have been 252 hospital admissions in the past three days 247 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Mr Arranz added: “It is not an infection that comes from outside but is fully located here.”

On August 21, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps raised the hope islands such as the Canaries, Ibiza or Majorca could be added to safe travel lists in the future.

Health chiefs put new restrictions in place on August 14, including the closure of all nightclubs and pool parties and earlier closing times for bars.

He told the BBC: “The islands, particularly the Spanish islands, when Spain went into lockdown, we saw in one the numbers coming up and in the other set the numbers coming down – so we do need to be absolutely sure that you’re capturing the disease as it actually is and sometimes it’s not quite as straightforward as it sounds.”

He continued: “However, I think there is a case for regionalisation. I think it’s harder to do within a country – people say, with France for example, why don’t you just do this region and not the other?

“The answer is it’s quite easy to travel about the country so we’re not able to do it like that.”