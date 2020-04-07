Ibuprofen IS safe for coronavirus patients to take, claims King’s College London study

There is no evidence ibuprofen could be harmful for people with the coronavirus, according to scientists at King’s College London.

Claims had spread online and among the scientific community that the painkiller could weaken the immune system’s attempts to battle the virus.

The NHS even removed advice for people to use the cheap pills if they felt ill amid a row over the safety of the cheap drug for infected patients.

And the Government’s chief scientific adviser should not take ibuprofen, saying the sensible thing would be to avoid taking it while the evidence was scarce.

But a review of 13 scientific studies of the effects of anti-inflammatory drugs, of which ibuprofen is one, found no evidence for or against using it.

The researchers said ‘contradictory’ information was going around about ibuprofen but that medical evidence was ‘inconclusive’.

Confusion over the use of ibuprofen began two weeks ago when French health minister, Olivier Véran, suggested that anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen could ‘aggravate the infection’.

Other leading medics echoed his concerns, admitting the over-the-counter drug may dampen the immune system and even slow down recovery.

In response, the NHS withdrew its advice for people to use ibuprofen to self-medicate, and recommended paracetamol which works in a different way.

The move was precautionary while scientists collated more evidence, with drug regulators citing ‘a lack’ of research into the area.

The new study, published in the journal ecancermedicalscience, investigated how non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) affect the body’s immune system.

Cancer and transplant patients have a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 complications, especially as they may be treated with drugs that stop their immune system working properly.

If these patients catch the deadly new coronavirus, their doctors need to know what medications to stop giving them in order to stop their disease getting severe.

Working with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London, the team scoured studies that related to COVID-19.

Of those, 13 looked at non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which include ibuprofen.

The team wrote: ‘Since the outbreak of the novel COVID-19 infection, various contradictory information has been circulated regarding the potentially negative effect of treating patients with NSAIDs.

‘Our search did not identify any strong evidence for or against the use of ibuprofen for treatment of COVID-19 specifically.

‘The current literature does not give conclusive evidence for or against the use of NSAIDs in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.’

French health minister Olivier Véran, a qualified doctor and neurologist, raised high profile concerns about anti-inflammatories with a tweet on March 14.

He said: ‘Taking anti-inflammatory drugs could be an aggravating factor of the infection. If you have a fever, take paracetamol.’

A few days before, a letter published in the British medical journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine hypothesized that ibuprofen could make it easier for the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, to enter cells.

At that point, the NHS guidance for anyone self-isolating with COVID-19 symptoms was to medicate with paracetamol and ibuprofen.

Ibuprofen is widely taken to relieve pain as well as reduce a fever and aches caused by common colds and flu.

The government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, admitted the ‘sensible thing to do’ would be to not take ibuprofen until the science becomes clearer.

A four-year-old girl with suspected COVID-19 became seriously ill after being given the painkiller, according to her step-father, Dan Collins.

Amelia Milner was given ibuprofen by her parents after she became ill with a cough and a fever – the hallmark symptoms of the deadly infection.

But, instead of making her feel better, the drug apparently made her temperature spike and she began shaking, panting, couldn’t keep her eyes open and vomited.

In a moving Facebook post, Mr Collins shared a photo of Amelia and warned: ‘If your child has symptoms of coronavirus, DO NOT give them ibuprofen.’

NSAIDs work by inhibiting enzymes which are involved in controlling inflammation (swelling).

This effect helps to decrease pain or fever, which most COVID-19 patients are known to suffer.

Some doctors have warned the anti-inflammatory effects may dampen the body’s response to infection, slowing recovery of COVID-19.

Professor Paul Little, primary care research, University of Southampton, said: ‘There is now a sizeable literature from case control studies in several countries that prolonged illness or the complications of respiratory infections may be more common when NSAIDs are used.’

Professor Ian Jones, virologist at the University of Reading, said: ‘The advice relates to Ibuprofen’s anti-inflammatory properties, that is, it dampens down the immune system, which may slow the recovery process.’

NSAIDs may also fuel a process in the body that leads to pneumonia, a severe result of COVID-19 which can lead to death, Professor Jones said.

Dr Rupert Beale, Cell Biology of Infection at The Francis Crick Institute said there is ‘a good reason to avoid ibuprofen as it may exacerbate acute kidney injury brought on by any severe illness, including severe COVID-19 disease’.

But others experts have fought against the tirade against ibuprofen.

University of Pennsylvania researcher Garret FitzGerald called the French minister’s advice on ibuprofen ‘misguided’ in a letter published in the journal Science.

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, president of The British Pharmacological Society, said: ‘There is no consistent evidence to suggest that ibuprofen worsens the disease, but we support the cautious approach as more evidence is collected.’

Amid the confusion, The World Health Organisation – who does not advise against the use of ibuprofen – said it was looking into the issue.

The Commission on Human Medicines, a government body, and NICE have been asked to review the evidence for UK use.

Reckitt Benckiser, the makers of the common ibuprofen supplier Nurofen, said it was liaising with the WHO, but it stressed that there is no current evidence linking ibuprofen to the worsening of COVID-19.

A statement said: ‘Consumer safety is our number one priority. Ibuprofen is a well-established medicine that has been used safely as a self-care fever and pain reducer, including in viral illnesses, for more than 30 years.

‘We do not currently believe there is any proven scientific evidence linking over-the-counter use of ibuprofen to the aggravation of COVID-19.’

TNF blockers, used to lower inflammation in a similar manner for people with arthritis and Crohn’s, disease were not deemed ‘harmful to patients in the context of COVID-19.’ Similar drugs called JAK inhibitors needed further study, the team said.

Another class of drugs known as anti-interleukin-6 agents (IL-6) is being investigated for helping to fight COVID-19.

The team said that although the protein IL-1 is elevated in patients with a coronavirus, there is ‘currently no evidence for a role of these drugs in treatment of COVID-19’.

The researchers found that low amounts of prednisolone, a steroid drug for asthma, or tacrolimus, an immunosuppressive drug after organ transplant, may be helpful in treating COVID-19.