Identified people at high risk for pancreatic cancer – Russian newspaper

Peter Kraft, professor of epidemiology at Harvard School of Public Health named Chan in Boston, spoke about a new model for predicting the risk of pancreatic cancer.

Scientists analyzed data from more than a thousand healthy people and 500 patients who were diagnosed with primary pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Cases were identified between 1984 and 2010.

As a result, scientists formed groups of people whose risk of developing pancreatic cancer was three (or more) times higher than the rest.

According to the new forecasting model of American doctors, they significantly increase the likelihood of getting a family history, chronic diseases (diabetes and pancreatitis), and smoking. In addition, a new study has shown that certain circulating biomarkers associated with insulin resistance affect the risk of developing oncology.

– Pancreatic cancer is a particularly dangerous type of oncology. Approximately 80% of patients with this disease are diagnosed with a progressive incurable form of the disease. “Catching” a disease at an early stage (which the created forecasting model is aimed at – approx. “RG”) means increasing the chances of a successful fight against the disease, the expert concluded.

For patients with a high risk of developing the disease, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is recommended for early detection of the disease.