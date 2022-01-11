If both parents test positive for Covid, can I take my child to school? Self-isolation rules for children if both parents test positive for Covid.

If they have come into contact with someone who has Covid, people under the age of 18 and six months do not need to self-isolate.

Pupils across the United Kingdom have returned to school for the spring semester.

However, because the number of cases of Covid-19 is still high, many students are being forced to self-isolate after testing positive for the virus.

There’s also the issue of what to do if a parent tests positive – here’s what you should know.

This means that even if you have tested positive, your child can attend school.

They should, however, test on a regular basis as a precaution, and you should try to limit your contact with them.

You should not take your child to school if you are self-isolating, and you should not leave the house for any reason.

You should find a way for your child to go to school in a different way.

If your child has Covid symptoms, you should not send them to school and should have them take a test as soon as possible.

Support bubbles have been removed, removing the need for entire classes to self-isolate if one of their students tests positive for the virus.

If your child’s class has had a case, NHS Test and Trace will contact you, informing you that your child has had close contact with a positive case and advising you to take a PCR test.

During the PCR test, your child does not need to isolate.

If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you should self-isolate immediately and order a PCR test from the government website.

The following are the main symptoms of Covid, according to the NHS:

Other symptoms associated with the Omicron variant include a runny nose, sore throat, headache, and fatigue.

If you test positive for the virus using a lateral flow or PCR test, you should isolate.

If you get a positive lateral flow test, you should get a confirmatory PCR test.

You must self-isolate if you are contacted by the NHS Test and Trace app because you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

