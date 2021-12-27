If data shows Omicron slowing, there may be no new Covid restrictions in England, as the decision is “too close to call.”

Although hospital admissions in London fell below 400 on Christmas Eve, NHS England claims the data is incomplete.

If evidence is presented to the Prime Minister that the Omicron wave is beginning to subside, England may not face any new restrictions in the coming year.

Boris Johnson will be given an internal briefing on the current picture of the new variant in the country on Monday, following a two-day data blackout on coronavirus cases and hospital admissions in the UK due to Christmas.

Mr Johnson’s decision on whether to proceed with new restrictions for England before the New Year will be shaped by the most recent figures, as well as advice from Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance. An announcement is expected Monday or Tuesday.

The latest figures for hospital admissions in London – one of the indicators being used by ministers and scientific advisers to determine whether restrictions will be required to keep the NHS from collapsing next month – show that the Omicron wave may be manageable.

According to NHS England data, there were 390 admissions on December 23, up just four from the day before and just below the 400 threshold used to determine whether additional measures are required.

There were 278 admissions in the capital on December 24th, but this figure is inflated because one NHS hospital trust did not provide data, so the full picture will not be available until Monday.

There were already signs before Christmas that the increase in Omicron cases in London was slowing, and that trend is expected to continue.

Working from home, covid passes, and face masks are among the four broad options for the Prime Minister in England; a “soft” Plan C with tougher guidance on indoor mixing but no legal mandates; a “hard” Plan C with legally binding rules limiting indoor mixing and restrictions on pubs and restaurants; and a full lockdown but with schools reopening for the start of the new term next week.

Unless there was a significant increase in hospital admissions over Christmas, and the increase in cases across the UK shows no sign of slowing down, Mr Johnson may opt for Plan B or the “soft” option.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

England may have no new Covid restrictions if data shows Omicron slowing as decision ‘too close to call’