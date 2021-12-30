If you can’t test, lateral flows run out, and the’very few’ PCRs left in NYE build up – ‘be cautious,’ says No 10.

Today, lateral flow tests are once again unavailable, and walk-in sites have only a few PCR tests available.

New Year’s Eve is approaching, and Brits who want to ring in the new year with a bang have been advised to take a test before gathering with friends and family.

Pharmacies are also experiencing shortages, and No 10 confirmed last night that, despite the testing shortage, Brits should still go out and have fun, but should be ‘cautious’ if they were unable to test.

Getting a test to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, which most people have experienced cold-like symptoms with, is one of the best ways to protect people.

In the UK, Omicron has replaced the Delta variant as the cause of 90% of cases.

It comes as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

According to a message on the government’s website today, there are currently no lateral flow tests available for delivery slots.

People trying to access pharmacies in their local areas have been turned away in many cases.

There are no PCR tests available for home delivery, and only a few slots are available across England.

The East Midlands, North East, and West Midlands have none available, while the rest of England has a few.

Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, however, do have them.

It’s possible that the rush for lateral flow tests is due to New Year’s Eve celebrations and a change in isolation rules.

Because of the change in rules, people who tested negative on days six and seven of isolation could be released, potentially allowing many Brits who missed Christmas to celebrate New Year.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said the country is experiencing a shortage, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said we should be’sensible’ in our celebrations.

“Everyone should enjoy New Year’s Eve, but in a cautious and sensible manner,” he said.

Take a test, get some fresh air, consider others, but most importantly, get a boost.”

The Prime Minister reaffirmed findings from a number of studies…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.