If you don’t follow the advice, you’ll pay the price, according to a Covid expert who predicts another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell.

If you don’t follow the advice, you’ll pay the price, says a Covid expert, who predicts another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell.

The United States is currently dealing with an outbreak of Omicron infections, with data showing that the strain, which was first discovered by South African scientists, accounts for more than 70% of new Covid cases.

According to the World Health Organization, the variant has been found in at least 89 countries around the globe.

The speed with which the strain has spread is “unprecedented,” according to Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden’s top coronavirus expert, while epidemiologist Michael Osterholm warned of a “viral blizzard” of new infections.

Experts are concerned that the variant will put a strain on health-care services.

Coronavirus will “absolutely” continue to mutate for years to come, according to Professor David Celentano of The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, as “viruses always look for new ways to thrive.”

In a somber warning, he predicted that the pandemic could last up to two years in the United States.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever get through it,” he added.

But, like the seasonal flu, it could become endemic.”

According to the most recent statistics, around 40 million Americans are still unvaccinated.

In Harris County, Texas, the first death linked to Omicron was reported.

According to officials, the virus had previously infected an unvaccinated man aged 50 to 60.

According to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the victim also had underlying health conditions.

The omicron strain is highly contagious, but experts say those who have been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot are well protected.

Those who contract a breakthrough case while vaccinated are also less likely to develop severe symptoms or be admitted to the hospital.

“If you don’t follow scientific advice, you’ll pay the price,” Celentano said, “and we have a lot of people who simply don’t accept the science.”

Throughout the pandemic, so-called “red states” have loosened their restrictions more than Democratic states.

The US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit upheld Joe Biden’s rule allowing larger companies to require their employees to get vaccinated.

According to The Texas Tribune, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has vowed to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu ordered vaccinations for employees of restaurants, gyms, bars, and entertainment venues, and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated an indoor mask requirement until the end of January.

Californians are also required to wear indoor masks, but Governor Gavin Newsom has resisted the idea of a statewide shutdown so far.

