If you experience any of these five Covid symptoms, you should seek medical help right away.

THE Omicron variant has proven to be one of the most contagious, with cases popping up across the country.

According to experts, most people who contract Omicron develop flu-like symptoms and the illness is mild compared to other strains.

Booster shots provide protection against Omicron and the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

According to the CDC, the main symptoms of COVID-19 include a new persistent cough, a high temperature, and a loss of taste and smell.

Omicron, on the other hand, presents itself in a unique way.

This is why it’s critical to understand which symptoms should never be ignored.

A runny nose, sneezing, and a sore throat are among the most commonly reported symptoms at the moment.

Muscle aches and night sweats are other common signs.

If you’ve been working out, muscle aches can be mistaken for soreness, which is why it’s crucial to get tested if you’re unsure.

Those who suffer from night sweats may be unaware that they are related to Omicron.

Menopause, anxiety, certain medications, or hyperhidrosis—a condition that causes excessive sweating—can all cause night sweats.

While there are some cases of Covid in people who have been vaccinated, they are uncommon.

In the event of a breakthrough case, victims are unlikely to be admitted to the hospital with severe or fatal symptoms caused by the virus.

According to health officials, the Omicron variant is more infectious and could result in more outbreaks.

However, by giving all vaccinated Americans a booster shot, the spread of the disease can be mitigated.

Infection with the Omicron variant is expected to cause severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Current vaccines are expected to protect against these complications.

Vaccines against other variants, such as Delta, have remained effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations, and death.

Side effects from the vaccine are also extremely rare, according to studies.

Take a COVID test if you’re feeling unwell once more.

It has the potential to prevent you from spreading the virus without your knowledge.

The CDC website provides a variety of options for testing, including on-the-go and at-home options.

You can even watch tutorials on how to take a COVID test properly from the comfort of your own home.

If you’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID, even if you’re fully vaccinated, you should get tested.

“Even if you don’t have symptoms, you should get tested 5-7 days after your exposure if you’ve had close contact with someone who has COVID-19,” according to the CDC website.

“For the next 14 days or until your test result is negative, you should wear a mask indoors in public.”

