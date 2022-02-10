If you live in certain houses, you’re not supposed to drink from the bathroom faucets – is yours on the list?

IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT, DRINKING FROM THE BATHROOM TAP MAY SEEM LIKE A SIMPLE OPTION.

However, depending on your home, you may want to go downstairs.

While it may seem inconvenient, drinking water from the bathroom sink could be dangerous.

This is because disinfectants are used to make drinking water safe, but if your bathroom water comes from a storage tank, it may not contain the proper levels of chemicals.

It also depends on the state of your home’s plumbing and how old it is.

Lead pipes were once common in older homes, but they have since been phased out.

However, if you live in a home built before 1970, this is yet another reason to avoid drinking from the bathroom faucet.

Water that comes directly from the mains does not have time to absorb lead from the pipes, so it is usually not a problem.

This isn’t always the case in the bathroom, where the combination of water in lead pipes and a water tank can make it more dangerous.

This water will also have been sitting in the loft tank for some time, so it will not be as fresh.

If you have a water softener, you should also avoid using the bathroom tap.

Although hard water is safe to drink, the softening process can leave higher levels of sodium in the water.

Even if the water in your bathroom is safe to drink, you should never drink it from a hot tap.

This is due to the fact that it is stored in tanks that can be heated and cooled repeatedly, allowing bacteria like legionella to grow.

Every day, the NHS recommends drinking six to eight glasses of water, or about 1.2 litres.

The NHS recommends drinking low-fat milks and sugar-free drinks, as well as plain breakfast tea, coffee, and herbal tea.

If you’re exercising or it’s a particularly hot day, you should drink more than the recommended amount.

It’s a good idea to alternate booze with a glass of water when drinking alcohol, as it’s a diuretic.

The morning after, dehydration should be your top priority to relieve your headache.

When you’re sick, you can also become dehydrated, especially if you have vomiting bugs, diarrhoea, or excessive sweating from a fever.