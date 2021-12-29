If you need to return or exchange gifts for Christmas, Scots have issued some advice.

Here’s everything you need to know about your consumer rights if you need to return a gift you received this Christmas, whether it’s for an exchange or a full refund.

Christmas has passed, and most of us are now looking forward to Hogmanay.

But, before we do so, it’s possible that we’ll need to reflect on Christmas.

If Scots want to exchange or return their gifts, they will now be given advice and reminded of their rights as consumers.

Whether it’s buying the wrong size clothing or getting two of the same item, the post-Christmas season sees a surge in requests for refunds or gift exchanges, with many people queuing with receipts in hand.

The Consumer Rights Act gives everyone the legal right to a refund or repair for goods that are of poor quality, unfit for purpose, or not as described, according to Advice Direct Scotland.

Consumers have more rights when shopping online, with most regulations stating that you can cancel an online order up to 14 days after receiving it, followed by a 14-day period during which you can return it.

Consumer rights, according to Advice Direct Scotland, include the following:

“Even with the best intentions, when it comes to buying gifts, we can’t always get it right,” Colin Mathieson, spokesperson for Advice Direct Scotland, said.

“From buying the wrong size Christmas sweater to ordering the wrong color phone case, many of us rely on our favorite retailers’ generous returns policies and the ability to exchange a gift for something more appropriate when needed.”

“When it comes to returns and refunds, consumers have a lot of rights, and it’s important to keep them in mind.

“Anyone in Scotland with questions about their rights can contact us for free, objective, and practical advice.”

Consumeradvice.scot can be contacted for free on 0808 164 6000 by anyone in Scotland who wants more information about their consumer rights.

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays, specialist advisers are available.

You can also send them an email using this link.