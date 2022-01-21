If you test positive for covid, tell the NHS about all of your symptoms.

If you test positive for covid, the NHS wants to know about all of your symptoms.

The NHS is looking into the symptoms of the omicron variant and is putting together a report on the side effects that aren’t listed on their website.

As cases of covid fall across all age groups, Scotland is loosening restrictions that primarily impacted hospitality, live events, and theaters.

Thousands of Scots, however, continue to test positive for the virus, with 8,262 confirmed as of January 20, 2022.

This comes after PCR tests were no longer required if people tested positive on a lateral flow test, and those who had three doses and were identified as a close contact or household contact were no longer required to isolate as long as they had a negative lateral flow test result each day for seven days and remained fever free.

If you need to isolate, you can stop after day seven if you have a negative rapid test on day six and day seven.

Otherwise, they’ll have to isolate for the entire ten days.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated (three jabs) and have close contact will be required to isolate for ten days and submit to a PCR test.

Although research suggests that the risk of omicron causing hospitalization is lower than that of delta, the strain is still relatively new.

The NHS has been gathering information from infected people and has developed a list of 16 symptoms that people should report.

When logging their test results and informing Test and Trace, people are asked to tick the symptoms they had.

It’s as follows:

It also inquires if you have had no symptoms.