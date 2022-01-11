If you truly want to lose weight, stick to these five fat loss foundations.

Starting a weight loss journey, whether it’s your first or millionth, can be daunting.

From a slew of experts on social media to your best friend, everyone claims to have “the secret” to weight loss.

It can lead to yo-yo dieting, where you lose a lot of weight quickly by using the latest weight-loss trick, only to gain it all back.

When you cut through the clutter, you’ll find that long-term weight loss has some very basic foundations.

And it doesn’t have to entail completely changing your eating habits or eliminating entire food groups (we’ve all done it).

According to Graeme Tomlinson, author of Lose Weight Without Losing Your Mind and The Fitness Chef.

The former personal trainer rose to fame on Instagram, where she now has one million followers, by providing people with the resources they need to lose weight without becoming miserable on a restrictive diet.

On Monday, Graeme explained why ten of the most popular diet tips, ranging from sugar to carbs and everything in between, are nonsense.

So, what should you do instead? Graeme explains the fundamentals of weight loss in a sensible and straightforward manner:

The first rule of weight loss is that you must consume fewer calories than you burn, which is referred to as a “calorie deficit.”

“It makes sense to understand how many calories you’re eating and get a bit of an education if you’re confused and don’t know where to start [with weight loss],” Graeme says.

“This is a wake-up call for a lot of people.”

“A chicken salad appears healthy until you realize the 25ml of olive oil you’re using has 200-300 calories in it,” he explains.

“You can cut that down to 5ml without having to start a new diet; it’s just a small adjustment.”

Don’t worry, Graeme assures you that you won’t have to count calories forever by weighing all of your food and using a tracking app.

He claims that calorie counting is a “temporary education.”

“You have that knowledge for the rest of your life whether you do it for two weeks or two months.”

“And instead of constantly weighing things, you can start eyeballing portion sizes.”

The “simple” way is to go on a crash diet that lasts only a month or two and produces quick results.

Making gradual, sustainable changes to your diet, says Graeme, is the more difficult route, which could take a year or more.

He advises against “ripping up your entire diet and starting a new one” because who needs that much stress in their lives?

