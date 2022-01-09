If you want to lose weight, avoid these ten diet rules.

If you want to lose weight, ignore these ten diet rules.

THIS IS THE TIME OF YEAR when everyone you know, including their grandmother, vows to go on a diet.

There are so many options out there, from slimming clubs to keto, from cutting out anything worth eating to wishing on a “magic pill” that will help you lose weight once and for all.

So, if you’re one of the estimated 26 million Brits who joined the diet craze last week, you’d be forgiven for being perplexed.

Diet culture has muddled the simple foundations of fat loss, leaving many of us with larger waistlines than before. With so many methods claiming to be the “best,” diet culture has muddled the simple foundations of fat loss, leaving many of us with larger waistlines than before.

Graeme Tomlinson, also known as The Fitness Chef to his one million Instagram followers, became famous for cutting through the nonsense and providing people with the tools they need to lose weight without becoming miserable.

Graeme, a former personal trainer who is now a best-selling author, is opposed to any strict rules based on shaky scientific evidence that tell people to eliminate food groups or provide a quick fix.

In his new book, Lose Weight Without Losing Your Mind…, he outlines the key fads to avoid.

Fasting diets have grown in popularity as a way to reduce food intake by requiring people to eat only on certain days of the week or during specific hours of the day.

“When you look at the body of evidence, there’s really no difference between intermittent fasting and simply reducing calorie intake,” Grame explained.

“Reducing the window in which you eat, say from 12 to 8 p.m., reduces your likelihood of eating more calories, which makes perfect sense,” he said.

“However, it’s kind of counterproductive if someone chooses to eat thousands of calories within the window.”

“It’s not really based on any biological or physiological principles.”

It’s more of a side effect of cutting down on the amount of time you can eat.”

It’s just another calorie-cutting strategy, according to Graeme, that “can absolutely help with weight loss” but isn’t “some kind of magic formula.”

“I just don’t eat past 6pm,” some of the slimmest people you know might say.

Is it a coincidence? According to Graeme, the time you eat your dinner has “no relevance to losing body fat.”

“What matters is how many calories you consume and expend over the course of a 24-hour period.”

Limiting late-night eating, on the other hand, can help you sleep, which is an often overlooked aspect of health that can help you maintain a healthy weight.

The sugar content of a cookie and a mango are similar.

However, somewhere along the way, the cookie has morphed into…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.