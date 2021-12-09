If you’re a Samantha fan, you can celebrate the release of And Just Like That with sushi.

Samantha will not want to miss out on this giveaway.

Deliveroo has teamed up with itsu to give Samantha’s across the country the chance to win their very own handmade California roll moment in honor of the premiere of the reboot of a fan favorite US TV show.

The popular reboot is set to premiere in the United Kingdom on Thursday, but one key character is missing: Samantha.

Her fashion, one-liners, and carefree attitude have all played a part in some of the most memorable scenes, including a Valentine’s Day gone wrong with sushi.

You may not be in Los Angeles for Valentine’s Day, but if your name is Samantha and you have a Deliveroo account, you could win free sushi from itsu via Deliveroo this week.

To pay tribute to the early-noughties icon, those named Samantha with a registered Deliveroo account can email their full name, post code, and the email address associated with their Deliveroo account to [email protected] from 8am on Wednesday 8th December to midnight on Thursday 9th December for a chance to win £10 worth of credit to redeem on itsu.

“In celebration of the highly anticipated reboot, we’re giving Samantha’s across the UK the chance to win free credit to spend with itsu – handmade California roll moment optional!” Deliveroo’s Aisha Jefferson said.

Samanthas with Deliveroo accounts are encouraged to come forward as soon as possible to be in with a chance of winning.

‘It’s great to offer Samantha’s on Deliveroo our freshly made sushi for free to celebrate such an iconic TV moment,’ said Neil Miller of itsu.

They can order anything from avocado baby rolls to a box of ‘health and happiness,’ so if your name is Samantha, enter now for a chance to win free sushi from Deliveroo!’