The sign in your eye could reveal if you’re on the verge of dying young.

A marker in your eye, according to scientists, could reveal whether you’re at risk of dying young.

They may be able to predict who will die within a decade as a result of their discovery, even before any obvious signs of ill health appear.

According to researchers, the retina, which is found at the back of the eye, can provide information about one’s health.

Damage to the retina’s nerves and blood vessels may be an early indicator of disease.

Eye disorders such as macular degeneration are known to be exacerbated by high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, and a poor diet.

According to new research, if the retina ages faster than the person, it could indicate that death is imminent.

Chinese and Australian scientists coined the term “retinal age gap.”

Their “awakening” theory was tested on thousands of Britons.

“These findings suggest that retinal age may be a clinically significant biomarker of ageing,” the authors wrote in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.

“The retina is a one-of-a-kind, easily accessible ‘window’ into the underlying pathological processes of systemic vascular and neurological diseases, which have been linked to increased mortality risks.”

“Previous research has suggested that retinal imaging contains information about cardiovascular risk factors, chronic kidney disease, and systemic biomarkers, and previous research has backed up this hypothesis.”

As part of their research, the scientists looked to see if they could predict someone’s age solely from their retina.

The researchers looked at the retinas of 19,200 UK adults aged 40 to 69.

A machine learning model was able to accurately predict the participant’s chronological age within a range of 3.5 years simply by looking at the retina.

Then, over the course of 11 years, 36,000 volunteers were assessed for the retinal age gap and its association with death.

Those who died were more likely to be “fast agers,” meaning their retinas appeared older than their true age, according to the study.

Large age gaps in the retina were linked to an increased risk of death from causes other than cardiovascular disease or cancer by 49 to 67 percent.

