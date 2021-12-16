If you’ve been exposed to Covid since today, here are all the rules for spending Christmas with your family.

BRITS who test positive for Covid today will have to spend Christmas in self-isolation, according to government regulations.

Even if fully vaccinated, anyone who contracts the virus must undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

As Omicron rips through Britain on December 25, this could result in thousands of people missing out on time with friends and family.

Many Brits who come into contact with a positive person may have to test daily or isolate themselves as a result of the new wave.

The most recent self-isolation and contact tracing guidelines are as follows:

WHAT SHOULD I DO IF MY TEST RESULT IS POSITIVE?

If you get a positive lateral flow test, you should self-isolate right away and get a PCR swab to confirm the result.

The same is true if you develop Covid symptoms like a fever, cough, or a loss of taste or smell.

If the PCR test is positive, you must self-isolate for 10 days where you are currently staying.

You should not have visitors or see anyone outside your household during that time, including family members who live elsewhere.

You should not leave the house unless it is for medical reasons, and food should be delivered to your door.

Also, anyone you’ve had contact with in the last 48 hours should be notified by NHS Test and Trace so they can be contacted.

WHAT IF I LIVE WITH A POSITIVE TEST TAKER?

Your vaccination status determines the self-isolation rules for coming into contact with someone who has tested positive.

You can avoid quarantining if you’re fully vaccinated, but you must take a lateral flow test every day for seven days.

You can resume normal life and travel to see family and friends as long as the swabs continue to return negative results.

People in that situation, however, are advised to limit their contact with clinically vulnerable people, such as the elderly.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, you’ll have to stay in quarantine for 10 days if you come into contact with someone who has Covid.

Self-isolation rules do not apply to people who are unable to get the vaccine due to medical reasons, or to those under the age of 18.

Whether or not the person with whom you’ve come into contact has contracted the Omicron variant, the same precautions apply.

CAN I MAKE A CHRISTMAS VISIT TO MY FAMILY?

You are free to visit friends and family over the holidays if you do not test positive for the virus and are fully vaccinated.

Ministers are urging people to take a lateral flow test to ensure that they are negative before attending large family gatherings.

They also say that Brits should be cautious when it comes to mask wearing rules and general hygiene precautions.

the mode of transport

Latest News from Infosurhoy.