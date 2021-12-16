‘I’ll never forget their kindness,’ says a mother whose twins were born so small that they fit in her palm.

‘I’ll never forget their kindness,’ says a mother whose twins were born in the palm of her hand.

Mum, who was placed on complete bed rest after learning that her twin pregnancy was at risk of miscarriage or stillbirth, says her daughters are now happy and healthy, and the family couldn’t have survived without Rainbow Trust’s ‘calm in a storm.’

When Ella-Mae Michalski saw her fragile twin daughters Bella and Ruby, who were born prematurely weighing around 900g each, she felt helpless and overwhelmed with emotions.

While blinking through tears in the hospital’s parents’ room, she noticed a leaflet about the Rainbow Trust, which provides support to parents of seriously ill children.

Ms Michalski recalled, “I’d had a bad day and when I saw the words ‘We can help and support you,’ I decided to call.”

“For our entire family, that phone call proved to be the most life-changing experience.”

“Having people on the other end of the phone who are kind and nice and willing to come and see you makes life feel a little easier when you’re dealing with life and death with your children.”

The Rainbow Trust is the beneficiary of i’s Christmas appeal for 2021, which aims to raise £75,000 for them.

Families with a child who is life-threatening or terminally ill will receive 2,885 hours of critical practical and emotional assistance.

It is the only organization that can assist entire families who have had their lives turned upside down.

Ms Michalski and her husband Giovanni Figueroa of Bromley, south-east London, were told early on in the pregnancy that the twins’ chances of survival were slim and that the pregnancy could end in miscarriage or stillbirth.

After doctors discovered a problem with her cervix, Ms Michalski was placed on immediate bedrest in a hospital room and forced to eat while lying down.

“I couldn’t stand up because it could have caused me to miscarry,” she explained.

“Because of the blood thinners I was taking, I couldn’t do anything.”

I was terrified because I was afraid of losing them.”

When Ms Michalski’s daughters were born at 26 weeks in October 2018, Ruby weighed 900g and Bella weighed 910g, and they were placed in an incubator in the neonatal ward.

“You could hold them in your hands.”

How to Make a Gift

When a child is diagnosed with a life-threatening or serious illness, a family’s life is turned completely upside down, and they are frequently left befuddled, confused, and overwhelmed.

i is launching its Christmas appeal for 2021, with the goal of raising £75,000 to provide 2,885 hours of vital practical and emotional support to families who have a child who is life-threatening or terminally ill.

To learn more about Rainbow Trust’s work, click here.

Here are some of the benefits that your donation can provide:

£3 or £5 could buy arts and crafts or activities. £10 could buy a memory box. £15 could buy a fun day out. £26 could buy an hour of support. £60 could buy a virtual support pack. £1,780 could buy a year’s worth of support for one family.

