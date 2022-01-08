I’m a dentist, and here’s what a ‘tooth worm’ is and why it needs to be treated as soon as possible.

I’m a dentist, and this is what a “tooth worm” is and why it needs to be treated right away.

It’s critical to look after your oral health by keeping your teeth and gums in good shape.

However, if you have tooth pain, it could be a sign of ‘tooth worm.’

If you’re worried about having a worm in your tooth, don’t be.

What it is and why you should get it checked out as soon as possible has been explained by a dentist.

Ben Winters, a dentist, responded to a patient’s video on TikTok.

A worm-like object was pulled from the patient’s tooth during a procedure, according to the dentist at Wincrest Orthodontics in Texas, United States.

“It’s actually the nerve of a tooth,” Dr Winters explained.

“This person’s tooth is so badly broken down that she requires a root canal.”

“A root canal is essentially the removal of a tooth’s entire nerve structure, and that’s what it looks like.”

“It’s a meaty white nervy thing,” says the narrator.

“After that, they fill it up, put a crown on top, seal it up, and make sure everything is in working order.”

Dr. Winter included a diagram in his video that explained how the root canal procedure worked.

It demonstrated how decay and infected pulp can live beneath the tooth’s surface, affecting the nerves and blood vessels.

A dentist must remove the top part of your tooth and extract it in order to remove the ‘worm’ nerve.

This is known as root canal surgery, and while it can be painful at times, it is a pain-relieving procedure.

Choosing this surgery can often save a tooth that would otherwise have had to be extracted.

If you have tooth decay, leaky fillings, or damaged teeth from trauma such as a fall or impact, you may need a root canal procedure.

“Root canal treatment is only necessary when dental X-rays reveal that the pulp has been damaged by a bacterial infection,” according to the NHS.

“If bacteria infect the pulp, it will start to die, allowing the bacteria to multiply and spread.”

If you have a toothache, you should see a dentist right away.

If your tooth is infected, the pulp may not be able to heal on its own, and treatments may be less effective.

Antibiotics, according to the NHS, are ineffective in treating root canal infections.

Another dentist previously told The Sun when you should get your teeth cleaned.