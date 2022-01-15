I’m a dietician, and here are three reasons you’re having trouble sticking to your diet.

It’s two weeks into 2022, and you’re probably already struggling to keep up with your “New Year’s diet.”

While you’re not alone, an expert claims there are three simple reasons for your failure to stick to your diet.

While these may be “difficult to accept,” registered dietician Jamie Nadeau, also known as The Balanced Nutritionist on social media, admits that they are necessary for getting back on track.

The first, she explained to her 145,000 TikTok followers, couldn’t be simpler.

“You would still be doing it if the diet that worked for you before actually worked and was sustainable,” she said.

The second reason is more concerned with long-term results – or lack thereof.

“Dieting and restriction rarely produce long-term weight loss,” Jamie explained.

“However, it does lead to long-term weight gain.”

“The ‘all or nothing’ and ‘I’ll start again on Monday, so I might as well eat whatever I want tonight because I already screwed up today’ mindsets are keeping you stuck,” she explained.

Jamie, who has more than six years of experience as a dietician and nutrition coach, summed up her advice in a comment.

“If you’re having trouble with any of these, focus on changing your mindset,” she advised.

“Otherwise, you’ll be stuck on that hamster wheel forever.”

Other experts have backed Jamie’s claims, emphasizing the importance of eating a well-balanced diet for better sleep.

Food is an “unrecognized contributor” to good or bad sleep, according to Marie-Pierre St-Onge, an associate professor of nutritional medicine at Columbia University in New York who has been researching the topic for almost a decade.

She claimed in an article for Knowable Magazine that reducing sugar and saturated fat while increasing fiber could be the key to getting a good night’s sleep.

“We’ve found that eating more fibre and less saturated fat and sugar during the day leads to deeper, less disrupted sleep at night,” she said.

“A Mediterranean diet rich in fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts, whole grains, and olive oil may be particularly beneficial.”

The Mediterranean diet is also low in red and processed meat, as well as whole-fat dairy, and emphasizes fish-based dishes, which are high in tryptophan, an amino acid that the human body cannot produce but can be found in foods.

It’s found in a variety of foods, including chicken, eggs, bananas, cheese, fish, nuts, seeds, turkey, and tofu, but it’s also commonly used as a supplement to…

