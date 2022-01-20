I’m a doctor, and here are five symptoms of a headache that indicate you should seek medical help right away.

I’m a doctor, and here are 5 headache red flag symptoms that indicate you should seek medical help right away.

DEHYDRATION is a common cause of headaches, which can be annoying and uncomfortable.

If your headache is severe, however, one doctor has identified the warning signs that you should seek medical help right away.

There are a variety of reasons why you might be suffering from a headache, and your way of life will have a significant impact.

Shift workers are more likely to have headaches, especially when they first wake up.

People with sleep disorders, as well as those with mental and physical health issues, are more likely to have headaches on a regular basis.

A thunderclap headache is a severe headache that develops quickly, according to Dr Mohan Sekeram, a doctor in Merton, London, who posted on TikTok.

He revealed the five key symptoms that indicate you should seek medical help.

“If red flags persist, then should be checked,” he said in the comments section.

Here are the top five red flags to look out for, according to Dr. Sekeram:

According to the NHS, headaches can last anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours.

“Most headaches go away on their own and are not a sign of anything more serious,” they say.

The NHS recommends that if you have a headache, you drink plenty of water, get plenty of rest if you have a cold or the flu, and try to relax, as stress can make headaches worse.

Take paracetamol or ibuprofen to help with the pain.

Some of these symptoms could be due to a migraine, according to Dr. Sekeram.

There are a variety of reasons why we might get a migraine, but few people understand why they keep recurring.

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2013, migraine is one of only eight chronic medical conditions that affects more than 10% of the global population.

According to the NHS, migraines affect one out of every five women and one out of every 15 men.

A migraine is a complex syndrome that can be divided into four distinct phases, according to Dr Richard Day, who previously spoke to The Sun.

The pro-drome, which includes constipation or diarrhoea – sometimes followed by an aura, according to the medical adviser, who studies medical sciences and medicine.

Here are some ways to get rid of the pain right now:

It can be aggravating for migraine sufferers to notice that others are not affected, leading to questions like “why me?”

Dr. Day explained that genetics must be considered when answering the “why me?” question.

According to previous research, there are 38 regions of the genome that are linked to…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.