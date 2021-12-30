I’m a doctor, and here are four symptoms affecting your bum that you should never ignore.

The back passage, whether it’s referred to as the BUM, anus, or the rear end, is rarely mentioned in conversation.

Even with a doctor, mentioning symptoms anywhere down there can be excruciatingly awkward.

Women should overcome their embarrassment, according to one physician.

“We know there is already a stigma with women’s vaginas, and I suspect it’s even harder, or equally hard, to talk about your bum,” Julie Bowring, a gynaecologist and colposcopist at London Gynaecology, told The Sun.

Every day, Julie sees dozens of women who have had the courage to come forward and admit something is wrong down there.

The majority of the time, it is a simple fix.

“The worst thing people probably worry about is whether their symptoms are related to cancer,” Julie said.

“Anal cancer is uncommon, but due to the location of the anus, it’s difficult for a patient to see or know for sure what’s going on.”

“Most lumps, bumps, and the like are harmless.”

Anal cancer is diagnosed in about 1,500 people in the UK each year, accounting for less than 1% of all cancer cases.

Itching, bleeding, pain, and small lumps around and inside the bottom are some of the symptoms.

However, there are other, less concerning causes for these symptoms around the entrance to the bum.

“Get them checked out if your symptoms are persistent,” Julie advised.

It’s also crucial to be aware of any bowel-related symptoms, such as blood in the poop or changes in your stools.

Itchy skin on the bottom could be caused by diarrhoea, tight underwear, sweat, or excessive cleaning between your butt cheeks.

However, Julie suggests that if none of these factors are present, there could be an underlying skin problem.

“Eczema, psoriasis, or irritation from things as simple as fabric washing detergent,” she explained.

The skin of people with eczema and psoriasis is red, dry, and flaky.

“All of these things need to be checked out,” Julie said.

Itching is also a sign of piles, also known as haemorrhoids in medical terms, which occur when blood vessels inside and around the anus enlarge.

It also causes pooping bleeding, slimy mucus, lumps, and pain around the anus.

It’s unclear why piles form, but pushing too hard to go to the bathroom, constipation, pregnancy, and heavy lifting are all thought to be risk factors.

A pharmacist can assist with piles treatment.

But if the problem persists after a week, or if the problem is…

