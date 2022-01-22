I’m a doctor, and here are four ways to deal with the effects of WINTER on your period.

Here’s how WINTER can affect your period – and four ways to deal with it, according to a doctor.

WINTER HAS ARRIVED, but it’s far from time to put away your woolly hats and scarves.

However, it turns out that when the temperature drops, you may have more to worry about than numb fingers and toes.

If you’re experiencing more severe symptoms during your menstrual cycle during the winter, you’re not alone; many women do.

The average woman’s cycle lasts 28 days, but this can vary.

While some people experience light bleeding, others may experience heavy bleeding, as well as mood swings, cramps, and fatigue.

One expert told The Sun that while the cold winter months are likely to affect your period, there are things you can do to mitigate the effect.

“Your period and PMS may well feel worse in winter, as the days are shorter, darker, and colder,” said Dr. Sarah Welsh, co-founder of sexual wellness brand HANX.

“All of this can have a negative impact on your mood as well as other aspects of your life that influence your menstrual cycle.”

Dr. Sarah explains how to keep your period safe this winter…

According to Dr. Sarah, the reason you may have more trouble with your period in colder weather is that your pain receptors are more sensitive to the cold.

This, combined with the fact that circulation is reduced in colder temperatures, may cause you to experience more severe period pain.

“The best ways to deal with it are the simplest: wrap up warm, keep moving – even if you don’t feel like it – and manage your pain with simple painkillers or a hot water bottle,” says Dr. Sarah.

Being active when you’re on your period may be the last thing on your mind.

We are also more likely to spend time inside during the winter months, avoiding the gym, outdoor runs, and exercise altogether.

Dr. Sarah says it’s obvious that snuggling up on the couch is more appealing than going for a chilly park jog.

When your period arrives, however, it’s critical to keep moving.

“Whether it’s brisk walks, exercise classes, yoga, or anything else that makes you feel good,” says Dr. Sarah.

“Exercise has been shown to help with PMS, so keep moving during the winter!”

Dr Frankie Jackson-Spence, an NHS doctor and personal trainer, said it’s perfectly safe to exercise at any point during your menstrual cycle, depending on how you’re feeling, but you may find you can workout at different intensities at different stages of your cycle.

Dr. Frankie, who is collaborating with Psycle on their ‘Psycle with Your Cycle’ program, claims that there is…

