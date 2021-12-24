I’m a doctor, and here’s a rare Omicron symptom to look out for in children.

I’m a doctor, and here’s a strange Omicron symptom to look out for in children.

A DOCTOR has warned parents to be on the lookout for an unusual Omicron symptom in children.

Adult symptoms of the variant have been well documented now that the outbreak has been a month, but symptoms in children are less clear.

However, a London-based GP said that while fighting the new variant, he has seen younger children develop rashes.

Dr. David Lloyd said that about 15% of children with confirmed Omicron cases develop spots.

They also had fatigue, headaches, and a loss of appetite, which match the most common adult variant symptoms so far.

The difference in symptoms, as well as the rash, was “quite important,” according to the health expert.

“Let’s hope it’s not as deadly as the Delta, and that we can get ahead of it,” the doctor concluded.

But this is a worrying time.”

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots, which are being given to all adults in the UK, protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

“We’re starting to learn a little more about the virus,” said Dr. Lloyd.

“We’ve always had a small cohort of patients with Covid who get funny rashes,” he said, “but up to 15% of Omicron children get an unusual rash.”

It comes after experts warned that because people are looking for the wrong symptoms, Covid cases may be missed.

A new persistent cough, a loss of taste and smell, and a high temperature, according to the NHS, are the three main symptoms to watch for right now.

However, according to the ZOE Symptom Track app study’s experts, most people aren’t exhibiting any of the classic symptoms.

According to the app’s data, people who contract the Omicron variant usually develop symptoms within 48 hours of contracting the bug.

A runny nose, scratchy throat, headache, fatigue, and sneezing are some of the symptoms.

Lower back pain, muscle aches, and night sweats are also common symptoms, according to the study’s lead author, Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London, who said that people should be aware that this has turned into a…

