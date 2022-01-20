I’m a doctor, and here’s how your partner’s stinky farts can put your health at risk.

I’m a doctor, and here’s how your partner’s stinky farts can put your health in jeopardy.

It’s completely natural to FARTIN, pass wind, let one go, or have a trump, whatever you want to call it.

However, according to one doctor, your partner’s stinky farts could actually be harmful to your health.

Dr. Anthony Youn said that we’ve all been close to tears or had streaming eyes due to the stench of something, and farts are no exception.

Dr. Young was responding to a user who claimed they had ‘gone blind for three minutes’ after ‘farting hard.’

He explained how passing wind can actually cause vision loss in an Instagram video.

“Although this is extremely unlikely, the gas you pass could contain large amounts of hydrogen sulfide,” he said.

“Studies show that hydrogen sulfide can help lower blood pressure significantly.

“If a fart lowers blood pressure in the central retinal artery, your silent but lethal toot could theoretically cause blindness.”

“So be careful in the bathtub if you’re making a lot of bubbles!”

On Instagram, the video has received 570,000 views and 36,700 likes, with viewers stunned by the admission.

Some users claimed to be ‘paranoid’ about farting, while others stated that ‘you learn something new every day.’

Experts have previously advised that you should never hold a fart in, and that if you must, you should do so.

Dr. Karan Raj wrote on TikTok that people fart 14 times per day on average.

“The more, the merrier,” he joked.

If someone claims not to fart, they are lying and should be disowned immediately, or they have a bowel obstruction, which is a medical emergency.”

To his 4.2 million TikTok followers, the NHS doctor explained that the average fart volume is enough to fill up a medium-sized balloon.

“If you hold a fart in for too long, it will be reabsorbed into your blood circulation and breathed out when you exhale,” he warned.

This could indicate a foul odor on your breath.

Holding on too long, according to Professor Clare Collins, a nutrition and dietetics expert at the University of Newcastle, causes intestinal gas to build up and eventually escape via an uncontrollable route.

“The largest fart of the day is usually the first,” Dr. Karan explained.

Bacteria in the large intestine are responsible for 75% of farts.

“Undigestible food is chewed up by bacteria, which produces microscopic farts, which build up before becoming your regular farts.

“Swallowed air that you don’t burp makes up 25% of farts, and dissolved gas comes from the…

