I’m a doctor, and here’s the strange cause of your painful periods:

A DOCTOR has revealed the strange reason why you may be experiencing excruciating period pains.

Endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome are becoming more well-known among women, but little is known about internal varicose veins.

Similar aches and pains can be caused by the pressure of these swollen veins in the abdomen, but it’s difficult to diagnose.

Pelvic Congestion Syndrome (PCS) is a condition that affects 500,000 to 1.5 million women in the United Kingdom.

“PCS is a medical condition caused by pressure from swollen internal varicose veins that are not visible on the skin’s surface around the pelvis and lower abdomen,” said Professor Mark Whiteley, Consultant Venous Surgeon and founder of the Whiteley Clinic, to the Sun Online.

“If the pelvic valves fail, the blood that should be pumped out of the pelvis and back to the heart remains trapped inside the dilated varicose veins.”

“These large varicose veins press against the bladder, bowel, vaginal, and pelvic floor, disrupting normal blood flow to the pelvic organs.”

“Because these veins are located deep within the pelvis, they can only be examined by specialists.”

“It’s a common misconception that PCS only affects fertile women who have had at least one pregnancy; however, our latest research shows that 10% of our PCS patients have never been pregnant, and 25% are postmenopausal.”

Long-term chronic pain, which is usually described as a dragging sensation or a chronic ache in the pelvis that is exacerbated by standing and sitting, is one of the signs and symptoms.

“The pain may also turn into a sharp stabbing sensation in some cases,” Prof Whiteley added.

“Some women will also have an irritable bladder and bowel because the swollen pelvic veins are putting pressure on the bladder and rectum as a result of the weight.”

“Women with PCS are more likely to have painful menstruation and to experience severe discomfort during or after sexual intercourse, as well as during and after subsequent pregnancies.”

If you suspect you have the condition, tell your doctor and request a consultation with a specialist.

Many of the symptoms are diverse, making diagnosis difficult, especially because many doctors are unaware of the signs or what to look for.

“I would recommend a transvaginal duplex ultrasound if you are concerned that you have PCS,” Prof Whiteley said.

“Pelvic congestion syndrome can now be cured in the majority of patients, so if we get an accurate diagnosis, we can treat it with Pelvic Vein Embolisation before the condition worsens.”

Very thin catheters are inserted into the veins that need to be treated using an x-ray technique.

